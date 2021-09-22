CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irving, TX

Irving Gets 2021 Road To The Future Progress Report On Road Maintenance Projects

By IrvingWeekly Staff
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

Members of City Council's Transportation and Natural Resources Committee heard an update on Sept. 2 from the Traffic and Transportation Department, Street Division, regarding the annual Summer Asphalt Overlay Program, as part of the Road to the Future program that started in 2017. Currently, Irving has approximately 798 centerline miles of roadway in the city. This is similar to a two-lane road from Irving to Nashville, Tennessee. The results shown below illustrate the positive impact this program is accomplishing to address the roadway maintenance needs of the city.

irving.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Sweetwater Grill cites pandemic losses, construction in permanent closure

Longtime Denton restaurant Sweetwater Grill and Tavern has closed permanently, ownership confirmed Tuesday. Pandemic losses, ongoing construction and staff shortages made continuing to operate the downtown restaurant difficult, co-owner Joey Hawkins said. Sweetwater's last day in business was Sunday. "The construction around this area has just been a constant issue,...
SWEETWATER, TX
DFW Community News

CISD Board Approves Continuing Temporary Mask Requirement to Oct. 25

Requirement for its students, staff and visitors while indoors at district facilities or on district-provided transportation. This continuation of a temporary mask mandate will be in effect starting Tuesday, Sept. 28, until the close of business Monday, Oct. 25, or until there are further requirements as a result of ongoing state and federal litigation or other applicable legislative action. The Board also approved the continuation of a mask exemption for students for medical, religious, philosophical or administrative reasons.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irving, TX
Irving, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Irving, TX
Traffic
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Traffic
DFW Community News

Read the Sept. 17 Council Connection

The Sept. 17 edition of the Council Connection is available online. Learn more about Trash Bash on September 25, watch a recap of the 9/11 ceremony and watch a recap of the monthly community health forum on suicide prevention awareness.
POLITICS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy