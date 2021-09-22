PK’s Column

BUCKHANNON – Let’s do an episode of the Good, the Bad and the Ugly of high school football this week. This is an easy one. Watching last Friday night Bryson Johnson streak down the Buckhannon-Upshur sideline with a 100-yard (not 99) interception return to secure the first the win for new Buccaneer head coach Zach Davis. Watching Philip Barbour march down the field in the final minutes of the game, I got this worst case fear of impending doom. It’s just how things go sometimes as a Buccaneer fan. But with the overthrow and the interception return, it was a feel-good moment for everyone involved. The play garnered a lot of attention state-wide for the Bucs, which is a good thing for a team looking to rebuild its credibility around the state.

