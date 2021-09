The Supreme Court of the United States will hear a Mississippi abortion case. Women athletes are not going to be pushed around like Althea Gibson was by tennis officials in the 1940s. They are going to make their views known and more than 500 women athletes are using their voices and have told the Supreme Court of the United States that they want the justices to protect women’s health rights when it comes to abortion in a Mississippi case. In a brief filed with the court, the women argue that “the physical tolls of forced pregnancy and childbirth would undermine athletes’ ability to actualize their full human potential”. As recently as last year, some sports fans were complaining that athletes, like children, should be seen and not heard. Those “some” people include members of the International Olympic Committee as that group does not want athletes to speak out on real world issues.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO