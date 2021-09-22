CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore the World of Medical Careers

umd.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article-------------- Attendees of this event will learn the kind of work Dr. Williams does every day in a large children's hospital, why employability skills like writing, speaking, and working on a team are critical in the role--and more!. A recording will be provided, but attendees will gain the most value...

careers.umd.edu

The Times-Tribune

Students recognized for completing medical pathways in WCHS Career and Technical program

Pictured are Whitley County High School Principal Julie Osborne, Katy Powers, Kara Helton, Katie Adkins, Breanna Fox, Kenzie Fields, and District Health Coordinator Deidra Bishop. The group of students were honored during Thursday evening’s Whitley County School Board meeting for having completed one of two medical pathways offered through Whitley County High School’s Career and Technical program. Students could enroll in either the phlebotomy pathway or patient care technician pathway. Having completed the program, the group of students are now certified in their chosen pathway and can now work in their respective field. | Photo by Jarrod Mills.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
hayshighguidon.com

Career Exploration program faces hurdle due to COVID-19

According to the University of Washington School of Medicine, one of the most common pieces missing in scholarship and job applications is the experience of shadowing. For many years, Hays High students have had the opportunity to gain that shadowing experience through the Career Exploration program. However, the students who...
HAYS, KS
azednews.com

Bioscience Week-Exploring Pathways to Life and Bioscience Careers

What different careers are there in bioscience? As the profession grows, it’s important that students know about all the opportunities they have for the future! Celebrate Arizona Bioscience Week with us and join in one or all of the different events we have scheduled. Join the Office of the Maricopa...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
State
Virginia State
westernslopenow.com

18 industry experts help eleventh graders explore a career in construction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – The second district-wide construction career day attracts hundreds of District 51’s eleventh graders. Students learn skills and safety precautions tied to work in the industry. Construction companies show that jobs in this field can be for guys and girls. “For some girls like me, I...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ithaca.edu

Explore Career Services with the Exploratory Program

Explore Career Services with the Exploratory Program. The U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average number of jobs a person will hold in a lifetime is now 12. Twelve. Now ask yourself: how much does my academic major matter? Will employers look at my minor(s)?...
JOBS
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MPNnow

A few nurses are opting out of the vaccine, and their jobs. Here's why

Keaira Notebaert believes in the COVID-19 vaccine. If she wasn’t fewer than 19 weeks pregnant she would get it. A registered nurse who works at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Notebaert had planned to wait until 30 weeks into her pregnancy. Then came the vaccine mandate. “The thought of getting the vaccine...
WAYNE, NY
NewsBreak
Health
Woman's World

Drinking This Popular Beverage Every Day May Lower Your Risk of Dementia by 50%

There’s a running joke on the hit television show Ted Lasso where Jason Sudeikis’s character, an American football coach transplanted to London, adamantly refuses the frequent cups of tea offered to him. Calling tea “garbage water,” and “horrible,” he’s baffled by why the British love it so much. As a former tea-hater myself, I can identify — but according to researchers, we should all be pouring ourselves a freshly brewed cup every day.
FOOD & DRINKS
southarkansassun.com

COVID-19 Update: What Happens to Fully Vaccinated People Getting Hospitalized?

Recent research shows that individuals who were fully vaccinated and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first half of the year may not have had severe COVID-19. According to a study obtained by The Atlantic, about 57 percent of completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized had moderate or asymptomatic illnesses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

An elementary school teacher took off her mask for a read-aloud. Within days, half her class was positive for delta.

A CDC-funded simulation projects that without masking or testing, more than 75 percent of children could be infected within three months. The Marin County, Calif. elementary school had been conscientious about following covid-19 protocols. Masks were required indoors, desks were spaced six feet apart, and the students kept socially distant. But the delta variant found an opening anyway.
EDUCATION
abc23.com

Area Family Loses Battle With COVID-19

“No matter how bad of a day I was having or the kids she always found a positive light. She was a free spirit.”. That’s what Ryan Lauf of Johnstown said about his wife, Whitney. They were together for over 10 years, with 4 little ones (all under the age...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

The Most Common COVID Symptoms Now, According to Doctors

The emergence of effective vaccines has changed the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn't eliminated the need to be vigilant about symptoms of the coronavirus. People who have been vaccinated may still develop "breakthrough" COVID infections—although these are rare—and transmit the virus to others. At the same time, researchers have discovered that people who've been vaccinated may have different symptoms of COVID than those who haven't gotten the jabs. Two doctors told ETNT Health about the most common COVID symptoms they're seeing on the front lines at this point in the pandemic. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY

