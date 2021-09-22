CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Resume Reviews (Federal/General): USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

umd.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for a timeslot using the link above to attend a virtual resume review session with the US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

careers.umd.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

False inspection mark merits food recall, USDA says

CLEVELAND, Ohio – SAS Foods Enterprises Inc. is recalling about 3,768 pounds of beef and chicken empanada products produced without federal inspection and bearing a label with a false USDA inspection mark, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The Elk Grove Village, Illinois, company’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
foodsafetynews.com

Outbreak linked to shrimp ends; consumers urged to check freezers

Officials say a Salmonella Weltevreden outbreak linked to imported, cooked, frozen shrimp is over, but they are concerned some consumers may have the shrimp on hand. As of Sept. 21 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared the outbreak over. At least nine people in four states were sickened. The last illness onset date was July 17, 2021.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usda Animal
Best Life

If You Have These Meats at Home, Get Rid of Them Now, USDA Says

Whether you're adding some prosciutto to your omelet in the morning or stirring some sausage into your pasta sauce at dinner, meat is a staple in countless households around the U.S. However, you might want to exercise a bit more caution before making your next meat-based meal, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of nearly 900,000 pounds of meat due to the serious safety risk it poses to consumers. Read on to find out if you should be ridding your kitchen of these popular foods now.
AGRICULTURE
The Alameda Daily

Alameda COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Alameda: 1. 2314 Santa Clara Ave (510) 523-4929; 2. 885 Island Dr A (510) 865-2155; 3. 931 Marina Village Pkwy (510) 523-3504; 4. 2700 Fifth St (510) 214-0932; 5. 2227 S Shore Center 510-863-9004; 6. 867 Island Dr 510-747-1647;
ALAMEDA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
The Ann Arbor News

Extra $600 stimulus check available to select workers, do you qualify?

Workers in select industries could be eligible for additional stimulus checks of up to $600. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced $700 million in grant funding is available through the new Farm and Food Workers Relief program. The bulk of the money – some $680 million – will go to help farmworkers and meatpackers to help cover COVID pandemic-related health and safety costs.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Denver

Colorado Lawmakers Consider Auditing State’s COVID Testing Program: ‘It’s Not Fair 1,100 Nursing Home Patients Died’

DENVER (CBS4) – Some Colorado state lawmakers are calling for an audit of Colorado’s COVID testing program after learning the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment used unauthorized tests in hundreds of nursing homes. The Legislative Audit Committee took up the matter Monday almost a year after CDPHE signed an $89 million contract with a testing company called Curative. The contract was for tests only approved for people with symptoms. The health department gave them to nursing homes for free and told them to use the tests off-label and on asymptomatic people too. (credit: CBS) Dr. Gregory Gahm, Medical Director for the largest...
COLORADO STATE
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA for authorization to […]
HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy