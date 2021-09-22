Resume Reviews (Federal/General): USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

Whether you're adding some prosciutto to your omelet in the morning or stirring some sausage into your pasta sauce at dinner, meat is a staple in countless households around the U.S. However, you might want to exercise a bit more caution before making your next meat-based meal, now that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the recall of nearly 900,000 pounds of meat due to the serious safety risk it poses to consumers. Read on to find out if you should be ridding your kitchen of these popular foods now.

AGRICULTURE ・ 29 DAYS AGO