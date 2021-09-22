CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

SCHS Athletics Fall Newsletter

By Admin
scredskins.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s an exciting time in the Social Circle Athletic Department! Our fall programs have all experienced success and growth and look forward to continued Region 8A play and the potential of the GHSA State Playoffs. As the 2021 Fall Season is in mid stride, much anticipation and preparation for the winter season is upon us. Last week the athletic department held interest meetings for winter sports. The response was very positive with over 140 students expressing interest to play during the winter season in Basketball, Cheerleading, Swim, Rifle, and Wrestling. The Athletic Department is pleased to announce the addition of an LED scorers’ table for the gym. This new addition to the gym will further improve the overall experience for our student-athletes and fans at our home events!

scredskins.com

Comments / 0

Related
carthagecourier.com

SCHS & GHS HOMECOMING PICS

The county’s two high schools celebrated homecoming Friday. Parades were held Friday to celebrate. See pics and story in this weeks Courier.
HIGH SCHOOL
gwinnettprepsports.com

FANS CHOICE FALL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mill Creek's Aria Davis

Highlights: Went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs in a 14-2 win over Peachtree Ridge. Coach Paul Pierce's take: "Aria is a terrific young lady that works hard every day. I am so excited and proud for her to win this award."
SPORTS
gwinnettprepsports.com

FANS CHOICE FALL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Candidate Profiles

Each week during the fall sports season the Daily Post will honor a Fans Choice Fall Athlete of the Week based on fan voting during the week at www.gwinnettprepsports.com. Voting begins by Monday morning and closes at noon on Thursday. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Daily Post.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Football#Basketball#The Athletic Department#Commerce#Cross Country
Coeur d'Alene Press

Athlete of the week: Chase Berg, Post Falls High School

Berg, a senior who moved from safety to linebacker this season, had three sacks, a blocked punt and a pass deflection as the Trojans defeated Moses Lake 42-26 last Friday. "He was all over the place," Post Falls coach Blaine Bennett said. "Man, he gets in the backfield. He can run really well, he’s tackling better, every single week. He’s certainly one of those players we need to continue to play at that level, because he’s got good speed."
POST FALLS, ID
Rock Hill Herald

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Fall Sports Athlete of the Week (Sept. 13)

It’s time to vote for The Herald’s next Fall Sports Athlete of the Week. For those who don’t know how this works: The Herald has selected a batch of finalists for this award after reviewing nominations from area coaches. Readers now vote (as often as they want) to determine who will be given the weekly honors. The poll is open this week until Thursday at 1 p.m.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
gwinnettprepsports.com

FANS CHOICE FALL ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Providence Christian's Anna Reeves

Highlights: Went 4-for-4 and hit for the cycle, including a leadoff triple in the seventh inning that led to her scoring the game-winning run, in a 6-5 win over Loganville Christian, and also had three hits, two doubles and two RBIs in a 9-6 win over North Cobb Christian. Coach...
SPORTS
thehillnews.org

COVID Protocols for Fall Athletics at SLU

As a student athlete here at St. Lawrence University, I am grateful to finally be back in season with the volleyball team. It has been a long time since the 2019 Fall volleyball season, AKA the last time we’ve played in an intercollegiate match. Yet, rules and regulations have been constantly changing due to COVID-19 ebbing and flowing over the past 18 months. COVID-19 protocols are put in place to keep everyone in the community safe, while also letting the student athletes resume their athletic careers in an adjusted way. For example, the volleyball team and coaching staff must be masked while on the sidelines during matches, but the six active players have the option to remove their masks if comfortable doing so. Spectators are welcome, but they are required to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. Early in the season, we had three teammates, including myself, test positive for covid. As us three quarantined for 10 days, the rest of the team stayed masked during practices and got tested five days later, as they were all close contacts. Luckily, the 12 remaining players, along with both of our coaches, tested negative and were able to travel to SUNY Cortland for a tournament. An additional teammate was being contact traced, so with the guidance of our coach, Shelly Roiger, and head athletic trainer, Brian Atkins, we’ve decided that it would unfortunately be best if she stayed back. Since then, we haven’t had any more covid scares, and we’ve been lucky enough to keep competing.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
College Heights Herald

WKU Athletics soars in first month of fall play

A month of Hilltopper sports is in the books, and what a month it was. WKU Athletics as a unit jumped out to a perfect 13-0 start to the season before coming back down to earth, WKU Soccer got off to its best-ever start and WKU Volleyball reached its highest-ever AVCA ranking.
COLLEGE SPORTS
southernillinoisnow.com

SCHS Sweeps Away Visiting Olney Lady Tigers

The Salem Lady Cats improved to 4-8 on the season with their 24-14, 25-14 win over Olney. The JV are 2-3 with their 2-set win and the freshman also won in two sets to improve to 3-2 on the season.
SALEM, IL
ucfknights.com

Knights Fall in American Athletic Conference Opener

Houston, Texas – The UCF women's soccer team opened its American Athletic Conference campaign with a loss on the road against Houston. The No. 14 Knights fall to 4-3-0 (0-0-1 AAC) on the year after the 1-0 loss to Houston. In a one-on-one situation, Ellie Moreno drew a foul in...
HOUSTON, TX
localocnews.com

2021 Fall Sports Preview: SCHS teams Operating at Full Blast as League Play Opens

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
TENNIS
ledgertranscript.com

Local college athletes to watch this fall season

Many local student-athletes have taken their talents to the collegiate ranks this fall. If we missed anyone, send your submissions to bconant@ledgertranscript.com. ■Nikki Bell of Peterborough is a freshman at Misericordia University, where she plays forward for the Cougars women’s soccer team. ■Elizabeth Gonyea of Rindge is a freshman at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy