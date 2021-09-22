SCHS Athletics Fall Newsletter
It’s an exciting time in the Social Circle Athletic Department! Our fall programs have all experienced success and growth and look forward to continued Region 8A play and the potential of the GHSA State Playoffs. As the 2021 Fall Season is in mid stride, much anticipation and preparation for the winter season is upon us. Last week the athletic department held interest meetings for winter sports. The response was very positive with over 140 students expressing interest to play during the winter season in Basketball, Cheerleading, Swim, Rifle, and Wrestling. The Athletic Department is pleased to announce the addition of an LED scorers’ table for the gym. This new addition to the gym will further improve the overall experience for our student-athletes and fans at our home events!scredskins.com
