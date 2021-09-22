CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI-HRI 2021 Proceedings

By Reuth Mirsky, Megan Zimmerman, Muneed Ahmad, Shelly Bagchi, Felix Gervits, Zhao Han, Justin Hart, Daniel Hernández García, Matteo Leonetti, Ross Mead, Emmanuel Senft, Jivko Sinapov, Jason Wilson
Reuth Mirsky, Megan Zimmerman, Muneed Ahmad, Shelly Bagchi, Felix Gervits, Zhao Han, Justin Hart, Daniel Hernández García, Matteo Leonetti, Ross Mead, Emmanuel Senft, Jivko Sinapov, Jason Wilson. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) Symposium has been a successful venue of discussion and collaboration since 2014. During that time,...

Learning Multimodal Rewards from Rankings

Learning from human feedback has shown to be a useful approach in acquiring robot reward functions. However, expert feedback is often assumed to be drawn from an underlying unimodal reward function. This assumption does not always hold including in settings where multiple experts provide data or when a single expert provides data for different tasks -- we thus go beyond learning a unimodal reward and focus on learning a multimodal reward function. We formulate the multimodal reward learning as a mixture learning problem and develop a novel ranking-based learning approach, where the experts are only required to rank a given set of trajectories. Furthermore, as access to interaction data is often expensive in robotics, we develop an active querying approach to accelerate the learning process. We conduct experiments and user studies using a multi-task variant of OpenAI's LunarLander and a real Fetch robot, where we collect data from multiple users with different preferences. The results suggest that our approach can efficiently learn multimodal reward functions, and improve data-efficiency over benchmark methods that we adapt to our learning problem.
Numerical model for 32-bit magnonic ripple carry adder

In CMOS-based electronics, the most straightforward way to implement a summation operation is to use the ripple carry adder (RCA). Magnonics, the field of science concerned with data processing by spin-waves and their quanta magnons, recently proposed a magnonic half-adder that can be considered as the simplest magnonic integrated circuit. Here, we develop a computation model for the magnonic basic blocks to enable the design and simulation of magnonic gates and magnonic circuits of arbitrary complexity and demonstrate its functionality on the example of a 32-bit integrated RCA. It is shown that the RCA requires the utilization of additional regenerators based on magnonic directional couplers with embedded amplifiers to normalize the magnon signals in-between the half-adders. The benchmarking of large-scale magnonic integrated circuits is performed. The energy consumption of 30 nm-based magnonic 32-bit adder can be as low as 961aJ per operation with taking into account all required amplifiers.
Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
Efficient experimental characterization of quantum processes via compressed sensing on an NMR quantum processor

We employ the compressed sensing (CS) algorithm and a heavily reduced data set to experimentally perform true quantum process tomography (QPT) on an NMR quantum processor. We obtain the estimate of the process matrix $\chi$ corresponding to various two- and three-qubit quantum gates with a high fidelity. The CS algorithm is implemented using two different operator bases, namely, the standard Pauli basis and the Pauli-error basis. We experimentally demonstrate that the performance of the CS algorithm is significantly better in the Pauli-error basis, where the constructed $\chi$ matrix is maximally sparse. We compare the standard least square (LS) optimization QPT method with the CS-QPT method and observe that, provided an appropriate basis is chosen, the CS-QPT method performs significantly better as compared to the LS-QPT method. In all the cases considered, we obtained experimental fidelities greater than 0.9 from a reduced data set, which was approximately five to six times smaller in size than a full data set. We also experimentally characterized the reduced dynamics of a two-qubit subsystem embedded in a three-qubit system, and used the CS-QPT method to characterize processes corresponding to the evolution of two-qubit states under various $J$-coupling interactions.
Neural network tokamak equilibria with incompressible flows

We present several numerical results concerning the solution of a Generalized Grad-Shafranov Equation (GGSE), which governs axisymmetric plasma equilibria with incompressible flows of arbitrary direction, using fully connected, feed-forward deep neural networks, also known as multi-layer perceptrons. Solutions to the GGSE in a Tokamak-relevant D-Shaped domain are approximated by such artificial neural networks (ANNs) upon minimizing the GGSE mean squared residual in the plasma volume and the poloidal flux function on the plasma boundary. Solutions for the Solovev and the general linearizing ansatz for the free functions involved in the GGSE are obtained and benchmarked against known analytic solutions. We also construct a non-linear equilibrium incorporating characteristics relevant to the H-mode confinement. In our numerical experiments it was observed that changing the radial distribution of the training points had no appreciable effect on the accuracy of the trained solution. In particular it is shown that localizing the training points near the boundary results in ANN solutions that describe quite accurately the entire magnetic configuration thus demonstrating the interpolation capabilities of the ANNs.
Title:Discrete sampling of extreme events modifies their statistics

Authors:Lior Zarfaty, Eli Barkai, David A. Kessler. Abstract: We explore the extreme value (EV) statistics of correlated random variables modeled via Langevin equations. Starting with an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process, we find that when the trajectory is sampled discretely, long measurement times make the EV distribution converge to that originating from independent and identically distributed variables drawn from the process' equilibrium measure. A transition occurs when the sampling interval vanishes, for which case the EV statistics corresponds to that of the continuous process. We expand these findings to general potential fields, revealing that processes with a force that diminishes for large distances exhibit an opposite trend. Hence, we unveil a second transition, this time with respect to the potential's behavior at large displacements.
Learning from Small Samples: Transformation-Invariant SVMs with Composition and Locality at Multiple Scales

Motivated by the problem of learning when the number of training samples is small, this paper shows how to incorporate into support-vector machines (SVMs) those properties that have made convolutional neural networks (CNNs) successful. Particularly important is the ability to incorporate domain knowledge of invariances, e.g., translational invariance of images. Kernels based on the \textit{minimum} distance over a group of transformations, which corresponds to defining similarity as the \textit{best} over the possible transformations, are not generally positive definite. Perhaps it is for this reason that they have neither previously been experimentally tested for their performance nor studied theoretically. Instead, previous attempts have employed kernels based on the \textit{average} distance over a group of transformations, which are trivially positive definite, but which generally yield both poor margins as well as poor performance, as we show. We address this lacuna and show that positive definiteness indeed holds \textit{with high probability} for kernels based on the minimum distance in the small training sample set regime of interest, and that they do yield the best results in that regime. Another important property of CNNs is their ability to incorporate local features at multiple spatial scales, e.g., through max pooling. A third important property is their ability to provide the benefits of composition through the architecture of multiple layers. We show how these additional properties can also be embedded into SVMs. We verify through experiments on widely available image sets that the resulting SVMs do provide superior accuracy in comparison to well-established neural network (DNN) benchmarks for small sample sizes.
Dual Descent ALM and ADMM

In this paper we propose and investigate a new class of dual updates within the augmented Lagrangian framework, where the key feature is to reverse the update direction in the traditional dual ascent. When the dual variable is further scaled by a fractional number, we name the resulting scheme scaled dual descent (SDD), and otherwise, unscaled dual descent (UDD). The novel concept of dual descent sheds new light on the classic augmented Lagrangian framework and brings in more possibilities for algorithmic development. For nonlinear equality-constrained multi-block problems, we propose a new algorithm named SDD-ADMM, which combines SDD with the alternating direction method of multipliers (ADMM). We show that SDD-ADMM finds an $\epsilon$-stationary solution in $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-4})$ iterations, which can be further improved to $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-3})$ under an additional technical while verifiable assumption. We also propose UDD-ALM, which applies UDD within the augmented Lagrangian method (ALM), for weakly convex minimization over affine constraints. We show that when a certain regularity condition holds at the primal limit point, UDD-ALM asymptotically converges to a stationary point and finds an $\epsilon$-stationary solution in $\mathcal{O}(\epsilon^{-2})$ iterations. Both SDD-ADMM and UDD-ALM are single-looped, and our iteration complexities are measured by first-order oracles. SDD-ADMM achieves better iteration complexities for a more challenging setting compared to the ADMM literature, while UDD-ALM complements the best-known result of existing ALM-base algorithms. Furthermore, we demonstrate the potential of UDD-ALM to handle nonlinear constraints by assuming a novel descent solution oracle for the proximal augmented Lagrangian relaxation.
Distributionally Robust Multiclass Classification and Applications in Deep CNN Image Classifiers

We develop a Distributionally Robust Optimization (DRO) formulation for Multiclass Logistic Regression (MLR), which could tolerate data contaminated by outliers. The DRO framework uses a probabilistic ambiguity set defined as a ball of distributions that are close to the empirical distribution of the training set in the sense of the Wasserstein metric. We relax the DRO formulation into a regularized learning problem whose regularizer is a norm of the coefficient matrix. We establish out-of-sample performance guarantees for the solutions to our model, offering insights on the role of the regularizer in controlling the prediction error. We apply the proposed method in rendering deep CNN-based image classifiers robust to random and adversarial attacks. Specifically, using the MNIST and CIFAR-10 datasets, we demonstrate reductions in test error rate by up to 78.8% and loss by up to 90.8%. We also show that with a limited number of perturbed images in the training set, our method can improve the error rate by up to 49.49% and the loss by up to 68.93% compared to Empirical Risk Minimization (ERM), converging faster to an ideal loss/error rate as the number of perturbed images increases.
Free Surface in 2D Potential Flow: Singularities, Invariants and Virtual Fluid

We study a 2D potential flow of an ideal fluid with a free surface with decaying conditions at infinity. By using the conformal variables approach, we study a particular solution of Euler equations having a pair of square--root branch points in the conformal plane, and find that the analytic continuation of the fluid complex potential and conformal map define a flow in the entire complex plane, excluding a vertical cut between the branch points. The expanded domain is called the ``virtual'' fluid, and it contains a vortex sheet whose dynamics is equivalent to the equations of motion posed at the free surface. The equations of fluid motion are analytically continued to both sides of the vertical branch cut (the vortex sheet), and additional time--invariants associated with the topology of conformal plane and Kelvin's theorem for virtual fluid are discovered. We called them ``winding'' and virtual circulation. This result can be generalized to a system of many cuts connecting many branch points, and resulting in a pair of invariants for each pair of branch points. We develop an asymptotic theory that shows how a solution originating from a single vertical cut forms a singularity at the free surface in infinite time, the rate of singularity approach is double-exponential, and supercedes the previous result of the short branch cut theory with finite time singularity formation.
Using neural networks to solve the 2D Poisson equation for electric field computation in plasma fluid simulations

The Poisson equation is critical to get a self-consistent solution in plasma fluid simulations used for Hall effect thrusters and streamers discharges. Solving the 2D Poisson equation with zero Dirichlet boundary conditions using a deep neural network is investigated using multiple-scale architectures, defined in terms of number of branches, depth and receptive field. The latter is found critical to correctly capture large topological structures of the field. The investigation of multiple architectures, losses, and hyperparameters provides an optimum network to solve accurately the steady Poisson problem. Generalization to new resolutions and domain sizes is then proposed using a proper scaling of the network. Finally, found neural network solver, called PlasmaNet, is coupled with an unsteady Euler plasma fluid equations solver. The test case corresponds to electron plasma oscillations which is used to assess the accuracy of the neural network solution in a time-dependent simulation. In this time-evolving problem, a physical loss is necessary to produce a stable simulation. PlasmaNet is then benchmarked on meshes with increasing number of nodes, and compared with an existing solver based on a standard linear system algorithm for the Poisson equation. It outperforms the classical plasma solver, up to speedups 700 times faster on large meshes. PlasmaNet is finally tested on a more complex case of discharge propagation involving chemistry and advection. The guidelines established in previous sections are applied to build the CNN to solve the same Poisson equation but in cylindrical coordinates. Results reveal good CNN predictions with significant speedup. These results pave the way to new computational strategies to predict unsteady problems involving a Poisson equation, including configurations with coupled multiphysics interactions such as in plasma flows.
Modeling electronic response properties with an explicit-electron machine learning potential

Explicit-electron force fields introduce electrons or electron pairs as semi-classical particles in force fields or empirical potentials, which are suitable for molecular dynamics simulations. Even though semi-classical electrons are a drastic simplification compared to a quantum-mechanical electronic wavefunction, they still retain a relatively detailed electronic model compared to conventional polarizable and reactive force fields. The ability of explicit-electron models to describe chemical reactions and electronic response properties has already been demonstrated, yet the description of short-range interactions for a broad range of chemical systems remains challenging. In this work, we present the electron machine learning potential (eMLP), a new explicit electron force field where the short-range interactions are modeled with machine learning. The electron pair particles will be located at well-defined positions, derived from localized molecular orbitals or Wannier centers, naturally imposing the correct dielectric and piezoelectric behavior of the system. The eMLP is benchmarked on two newly constructed datasets: eQM7, a extension of the QM7 dataset for small molecules, and a dataset for the crystalline $\beta$-glycine. It is shown that the eMLP can predict dipole moments, polarizabilities and IR-spectra of unseen molecules with high precision. Furthermore, a variety of response properties, e.g. stiffness or piezoelectric constants, can be accurately reproduced.
