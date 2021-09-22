CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Title:Third-party Evaluation of Robotic Hand Designs Using a Mechanical Glove

By Takayuki Kanai, Yoshiyuki Ohmura, Akihiko Nagakubo, Yasuo Kuniyoshi
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Authors:Takayuki Kanai, Yoshiyuki Ohmura, Akihiko Nagakubo, Yasuo Kuniyoshi. Abstract: A robotic hand design suitable for dexterity should be examined using functional tests. To achieve this, we designed a mechanical glove, which is a rigid wearable glove that enables us to develop the corresponding isomorphic robotic hand and evaluate its hardware properties. Subsequently, the effectiveness of multiple degrees-of-freedom (DOFs) was evaluated by human participants. Several fine motor skills were evaluated using the mechanical glove under two conditions: one- and three-DOF conditions. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first extensive evaluation method for robotic hand designs suitable for dexterity. (This paper was peer-reviewed and is the full translation from the Journal of the Robotics Society of Japan, Vol.39, No.6, pp.557-560, 2021.)

arxiv.org










