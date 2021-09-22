Title:Third-party Evaluation of Robotic Hand Designs Using a Mechanical Glove

Georgios C. Trichopoulos, Panagiotis Theofanopoulos, Bharath Kashyap, Aditya Shekhawat, Anuj Modi, Tawfik Osman, Sanjay Kumar, Anand Sengar, Arkajyoti Chang, Ahmed Alkhateeb. Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RISs) have promising coverage and data rate gains for wireless communication systems in 5G and beyond. Prior work has mainly focused on analyzing the performance of these surfaces using computer simulations or lab-level prototypes. To draw accurate insights about the actual performance of these systems, this paper develops an RIS proof-of-concept prototype and extensively evaluates its potential gains in the field and under realistic wireless communication settings. In particular, a 160-element reconfigurable surface, operating at a 5.8GHz band, is first designed, fabricated, and accurately measured in the anechoic chamber. This surface is then integrated into a wireless communication system and the beamforming gains, path-loss, and coverage improvements are evaluated in realistic outdoor communication scenarios. When both the transmitter and receiver employ directional antennas and with 5m and 10m distances between the transmitter-RIS and RIS-receiver, the developed RIS achieves $15$-$20$dB gain in the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) in a range of $\pm60^\circ$ beamforming angles. In terms of coverage, and considering a far-field experiment with a blockage between a base station and a grid of mobile users and with an average distance of $35m$ between base station (BS) and the user (through the RIS), the RIS provides an average SNR improvement of $6$dB (max $8$dB) within an area $> 75$m$^2$. Thanks to the scalable RIS design, these SNR gains can be directly increased with larger RIS areas. For example, a 1,600-element RIS with the same design is expected to provide around $26$dB SNR gain for a similar deployment. These results, among others, draw useful insights into the design and performance of RIS systems and provide an important proof for their potential gains in real-world far-field wireless communication environments.

