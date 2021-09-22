CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Learning Robust Agents for Visual Navigation in Dynamic Environments: The Winning Entry of iGibson Challenge 2021

By Naoki Yokoyama, Qian Luo, Dhruv Batra, Sehoon Ha
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

This paper presents an approach for improving navigation in dynamic and interactive environments, which won the 1st place in the iGibson Interactive Navigation Challenge 2021. While the last few years have produced impressive progress on PointGoal Navigation in static environments, relatively little effort has been made on more realistic dynamic environments. The iGibson Challenge proposed two new navigation tasks, Interactive Navigation and Social Navigation, which add displaceable obstacles and moving pedestrians into the simulator environment. Our approach to study these problems uses two key ideas. First, we employ large-scale reinforcement learning by leveraging the Habitat simulator, which supports high performance parallel computing for both simulation and synchronized learning. Second, we employ a new data augmentation technique that adds more dynamic objects into the environment, which can also be combined with traditional image-based augmentation techniques to boost the performance further. Lastly, we achieve sim-to-sim transfer from Habitat to the iGibson simulator, and demonstrate that our proposed methods allow us to train robust agents in dynamic environments with interactive objects or moving humans. Video link: this https URL.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Infusing model predictive control into meta-reinforcement learning for mobile robots in dynamic environments

The successful operation of mobile robots requires them to rapidly adapt to environmental changes. Toward developing an adaptive decision-making tool for mobile robots, we propose combining meta-reinforcement learning (meta-RL) with model predictive control (MPC). The key idea of our method is to switch between a meta-learned policy and an MPC controller in an event-triggered fashion. Our method uses an off-policy meta-RL algorithm as a baseline to train a policy using transition samples generated by MPC. The MPC module of our algorithm is carefully designed to infer the movements of obstacles via Gaussian process regression (GPR) and to avoid collisions via conditional value-at-risk (CVaR) constraints. Due to its design, our method benefits from the two complementary tools. First, high-performance action samples generated by the MPC controller enhance the learning performance and stability of the meta-RL algorithm. Second, through the use of the meta-learned policy, the MPC controller is infrequently activated, thereby significantly reducing computation time. The results of our simulations on a restaurant service robot show that our algorithm outperforms both of the baseline methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

DSDF: An approach to handle stochastic agents in collaborative multi-agent reinforcement learning

Multi-Agent reinforcement learning has received lot of attention in recent years and have applications in many different areas. Existing methods involving Centralized Training and Decentralized execution, attempts to train the agents towards learning a pattern of coordinated actions to arrive at optimal joint policy. However if some agents are stochastic to varying degrees of stochasticity, the above methods often fail to converge and provides poor coordination among agents. In this paper we show how this stochasticity of agents, which could be a result of malfunction or aging of robots, can add to the uncertainty in coordination and there contribute to unsatisfactory global coordination. In this case, the deterministic agents have to understand the behavior and limitations of the stochastic agents while arriving at optimal joint policy. Our solution, DSDF which tunes the discounted factor for the agents according to uncertainty and use the values to update the utility networks of individual agents. DSDF also helps in imparting an extent of reliability in coordination thereby granting stochastic agents tasks which are immediate and of shorter trajectory with deterministic ones taking the tasks which involve longer planning. Such an method enables joint co-ordinations of agents some of which may be partially performing and thereby can reduce or delay the investment of agent/robot replacement in many circumstances. Results on benchmark environment for different scenarios shows the efficacy of the proposed approach when compared with existing approaches.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A machine-learning framework for daylight and visual comfort assessment in early design stages

This research is mainly focused on the assessment of machine learning algorithms in the prediction of daylight and visual comfort metrics in the early design stages. A dataset was primarily developed from 2880 simulations derived from Honeybee for Grasshopper. The simulations were done for a shoebox space with a one side window. The alternatives emerged from different physical features, including room dimensions, interior surfaces reflectance, window dimensions and orientations, number of windows, and shading states. 5 metrics were used for daylight evaluations, including UDI, sDA, mDA, ASE, and sVD. Quality Views were analyzed for the same shoebox spaces via a grasshopper-based algorithm, developed from the LEED v4 evaluation framework for Quality Views. The dataset was further analyzed with an Artificial Neural Network algorithm written in Python. The accuracy of the predictions was estimated at 97% on average. The developed model could be used in early design stages analyses without the need for time-consuming simulations in previously used platforms and programs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Attentive Graph Learning for Image Restoration

Non-local self-similarity in natural images has been verified to be an effective prior for image restoration. However, most existing deep non-local methods assign a fixed number of neighbors for each query item, neglecting the dynamics of non-local correlations. Moreover, the non-local correlations are usually based on pixels, prone to be biased due to image degradation. To rectify these weaknesses, in this paper, we propose a dynamic attentive graph learning model (DAGL) to explore the dynamic non-local property on patch level for image restoration. Specifically, we propose an improved graph model to perform patch-wise graph convolution with a dynamic and adaptive number of neighbors for each node. In this way, image content can adaptively balance over-smooth and over-sharp artifacts through the number of its connected neighbors, and the patch-wise non-local correlations can enhance the message passing process. Experimental results on various image restoration tasks: synthetic image denoising, real image denoising, image demosaicing, and compression artifact reduction show that our DAGL can produce state-of-the-art results with superior accuracy and visual quality. The source code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinforcement Learning#Robotics#Pointgoal Navigation#Igibson Challenge#Habitat#Ro
arxiv.org

Targeted Attack on Deep RL-based Autonomous Driving with Learned Visual Patterns

Recent studies demonstrated the vulnerability of control policies learned through deep reinforcement learning against adversarial attacks, raising concerns about the application of such models to risk-sensitive tasks such as autonomous driving. Threat models for these demonstrations are limited to (1) targeted attacks through real-time manipulation of the agent's observation, and (2) untargeted attacks through manipulation of the physical environment. The former assumes full access to the agent's states/observations at all times, while the latter has no control over attack outcomes. This paper investigates the feasibility of targeted attacks through visually learned patterns placed on physical object in the environment, a threat model that combines the practicality and effectiveness of the existing ones. Through analysis, we demonstrate that a pre-trained policy can be hijacked within a time window, e.g., performing an unintended self-parking, when an adversarial object is present. To enable the attack, we adopt an assumption that the dynamics of both the environment and the agent can be learned by the attacker. Lastly, we empirically show the effectiveness of the proposed attack on different driving scenarios, perform a location robustness test, and study the tradeoff between the attack strength and its effectiveness.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dynamics-Aware Quality-Diversity for Efficient Learning of Skill Repertoires

Quality-Diversity (QD) algorithms are powerful exploration algorithms that allow robots to discover large repertoires of diverse and high-performing skills. However, QD algorithms are sample inefficient and require millions of evaluations. In this paper, we propose Dynamics-Aware Quality-Diversity (DA-QD), a framework to improve the sample efficiency of QD algorithms through the use of dynamics models. We also show how DA-QD can then be used for continual acquisition of new skill repertoires. To do so, we incrementally train a deep dynamics model from experience obtained when performing skill discovery using QD. We can then perform QD exploration in imagination with an imagined skill repertoire. We evaluate our approach on three robotic experiments. First, our experiments show DA-QD is 20 times more sample efficient than existing QD approaches for skill discovery. Second, we demonstrate learning an entirely new skill repertoire in imagination to perform zero-shot learning. Finally, we show how DA-QD is useful and effective for solving a long horizon navigation task and for damage adaptation in the real world. Videos and source code are available at: this https URL.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Self-learn to Explain Siamese Networks Robustly

Learning to compare two objects are essential in applications, such as digital forensics, face recognition, and brain network analysis, especially when labeled data is scarce and imbalanced. As these applications make high-stake decisions and involve societal values like fairness and transparency, it is critical to explain the learned models. We aim to study post-hoc explanations of Siamese networks (SN) widely used in learning to compare. We characterize the instability of gradient-based explanations due to the additional compared object in SN, in contrast to architectures with a single input instance. We propose an optimization framework that derives global invariance from unlabeled data using self-learning to promote the stability of local explanations tailored for specific query-reference pairs. The optimization problems can be solved using gradient descent-ascent (GDA) for constrained optimization, or SGD for KL-divergence regularized unconstrained optimization, with convergence proofs, especially when the objective functions are nonconvex due to the Siamese architecture. Quantitative results and case studies on tabular and graph data from neuroscience and chemical engineering show that the framework respects the self-learned invariance while robustly optimizing the faithfulness and simplicity of the explanation. We further demonstrate the convergence of GDA experimentally.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Efficient State Representation Learning for Dynamic Robotic Scenarios

While the rapid progress of deep learning fuels end-to-end reinforcement learning (RL), direct application, especially in high-dimensional space like robotic scenarios still suffers from high sample efficiency. Therefore State Representation Learning (SRL) is proposed to specifically learn to encode task-relevant features from complex sensory data into low-dimensional states. However, the pervasive implementation of SRL is usually conducted by a decoupling strategy in which the observation-state mapping is learned separately, which is prone to over-fit. To handle such problem, we present a new algorithm called Policy Optimization via Abstract Representation which integrates SRL into the original RL scale. Firstly, We engage RL loss to assist in updating SRL model so that the states can evolve to meet the demand of reinforcement learning and maintain a good physical interpretation. Secondly, we introduce a dynamic parameter adjustment mechanism so that both models can efficiently adapt to each other. Thirdly, we introduce a new prior called domain resemblance to leverage expert demonstration to train the SRL model. Finally, we provide a real-time access by state graph to monitor the course of learning. Results show that our algorithm outperforms the PPO baselines and decoupling strategies in terms of sample efficiency and final rewards. Thus our model can efficiently deal with tasks in high dimensions and facilitate training real-life robots directly from scratch.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

Semi-Supervised Visual Representation Learning for Fashion Compatibility

We consider the problem of complementary fashion prediction. Existing approaches focus on learning an embedding space where fashion items from different categories that are visually compatible are closer to each other. However, creating such labeled outfits is intensive and also not feasible to generate all possible outfit combinations, especially with large fashion catalogs. In this work, we propose a semi-supervised learning approach where we leverage large unlabeled fashion corpus to create pseudo-positive and pseudo-negative outfits on the fly during training. For each labeled outfit in a training batch, we obtain a pseudo-outfit by matching each item in the labeled outfit with unlabeled items. Additionally, we introduce consistency regularization to ensure that representation of the original images and their transformations are consistent to implicitly incorporate colour and other important attributes through self-supervision. We conduct extensive experiments on Polyvore, Polyvore-D and our newly created large-scale Fashion Outfits datasets, and show that our approach with only a fraction of labeled examples performs on-par with completely supervised methods.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

Dense Semantic Contrast for Self-Supervised Visual Representation Learning

Self-supervised representation learning for visual pre-training has achieved remarkable success with sample (instance or pixel) discrimination and semantics discovery of instance, whereas there still exists a non-negligible gap between pre-trained model and downstream dense prediction tasks. Concretely, these downstream tasks require more accurate representation, in other words, the pixels from the same object must belong to a shared semantic category, which is lacking in the previous methods. In this work, we present Dense Semantic Contrast (DSC) for modeling semantic category decision boundaries at a dense level to meet the requirement of these tasks. Furthermore, we propose a dense cross-image semantic contrastive learning framework for multi-granularity representation learning. Specially, we explicitly explore the semantic structure of the dataset by mining relations among pixels from different perspectives. For intra-image relation modeling, we discover pixel neighbors from multiple views. And for inter-image relations, we enforce pixel representation from the same semantic class to be more similar than the representation from different classes in one mini-batch. Experimental results show that our DSC model outperforms state-of-the-art methods when transferring to downstream dense prediction tasks, including object detection, semantic segmentation, and instance segmentation. Code will be made available.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exact dynamics of non-additive environments in non-Markovian open quantum systems

Dominic Gribben, Dominic M. Rouse, Jake Iles-Smith, Aidan Strathearn, Henry Maguire, Peter Kirton, Ahsan Nazir, Erik M. Gauger, Brendon W. Lovett. When a quantum system couples strongly to multiple baths then it is generally no longer possible to describe the resulting system dynamics by simply adding the individual effects of each bath. However, capturing such multi-bath system dynamics has up to now required approximations that can obscure some of the non-additive effects. Here we present a numerically-exact and efficient technique for tackling this problem that builds on the time-evolving matrix product operator (TEMPO) representation. We test the method by applying it to a simple model system that exhibits non-additive behaviour: a two-level dipole coupled to both a vibrational and an optical bath. Although not directly coupled, there is an effective interaction between the baths mediated by the system that can lead to population inversion in the matter system when the vibrational coupling is strong. We benchmark and validate multi-bath TEMPO against two approximate methods - one based on a polaron transformation, the other on an identification of a reaction coordinate - before exploring the regime of simultaneously strong vibrational and optical coupling where the approximate techniques break down. Here we uncover a new regime where the quantum Zeno effect leads to a fully mixed state of the electronic system.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning Observation-Based Certifiable Safe Policy for Decentralized Multi-Robot Navigation

Safety is of great importance in multi-robot navigation problems. In this paper, we propose a control barrier function (CBF) based optimizer that ensures robot safety with both high probability and flexibility, using only sensor measurement. The optimizer takes action commands from the policy network as initial values and then provides refinement to drive the potentially dangerous ones back into safe regions. With the help of a deep transition model that predicts the evolution of surrounding dynamics and the consequences of different actions, the CBF module can guide the optimization in a reasonable time horizon. We also present a novel joint training framework that improves the cooperation between the Reinforcement Learning (RL) based policy and the CBF-based optimizer both in training and inference procedures by utilizing reward feedback from the CBF module. We observe that the policy using our method can achieve a higher success rate while maintaining the safety of multiple robots in significantly fewer episodes compared with other methods. Experiments are conducted in multiple scenarios both in simulation and the real world, the results demonstrate the effectiveness of our method in maintaining the safety of multi-robot navigation. Code is available at \url{this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Decentralized Global Connectivity Maintenance for Multi-Robot Navigation: A Reinforcement Learning Approach

The problem of multi-robot navigation of connectivity maintenance is challenging in multi-robot applications. This work investigates how to navigate a multi-robot team in unknown environments while maintaining connectivity. We propose a reinforcement learning (RL) approach to develop a decentralized policy, which is shared among multiple robots. Given range sensor measurements and the positions of other robots, the policy aims to generate control commands for navigation and preserve the global connectivity of the robot team. We incorporate connectivity concerns into the RL framework as constraints and introduce behavior cloning to reduce the exploration complexity of policy optimization. The policy is optimized with all transition data collected by multiple robots in random simulated scenarios. We validate the effectiveness of the proposed approach by comparing different combinations of connectivity constraints and behavior cloning. We also show that our policy can generalize to unseen scenarios in both simulation and holonomic robots experiments.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

CompilerGym: Robust, Performant Compiler Optimization Environments for AI Research

Chris Cummins, Bram Wasti, Jiadong Guo, Brandon Cui, Jason Ansel, Sahir Gomez, Somya Jain, Jia Liu, Olivier Teytaud, Benoit Steiner, Yuandong Tian, Hugh Leather. Interest in applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques to compiler optimizations is increasing rapidly, but compiler research has a high entry barrier. Unlike in other domains, compiler and AI researchers do not have access to the datasets and frameworks that enable fast iteration and development of ideas, and getting started requires a significant engineering investment. What is needed is an easy, reusable experimental infrastructure for real world compiler optimization tasks that can serve as a common benchmark for comparing techniques, and as a platform to accelerate progress in the field.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Evaluating Continual Learning Algorithms by Generating 3D Virtual Environments

Continual learning refers to the ability of humans and animals to incrementally learn over time in a given environment. Trying to simulate this learning process in machines is a challenging task, also due to the inherent difficulty in creating conditions for designing continuously evolving dynamics that are typical of the real-world. Many existing research works usually involve training and testing of virtual agents on datasets of static images or short videos, considering sequences of distinct learning tasks. However, in order to devise continual learning algorithms that operate in more realistic conditions, it is fundamental to gain access to rich, fully customizable and controlled experimental playgrounds. Focussing on the specific case of vision, we thus propose to leverage recent advances in 3D virtual environments in order to approach the automatic generation of potentially life-long dynamic scenes with photo-realistic appearance. Scenes are composed of objects that move along variable routes with different and fully customizable timings, and randomness can also be included in their evolution. A novel element of this paper is that scenes are described in a parametric way, thus allowing the user to fully control the visual complexity of the input stream the agent perceives. These general principles are concretely implemented exploiting a recently published 3D virtual environment. The user can generate scenes without the need of having strong skills in computer graphics, since all the generation facilities are exposed through a simple high-level Python interface. We publicly share the proposed generator.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

End-to-End Partially Observable Visual Navigation in a Diverse Environment

How can a robot navigate successfully in a rich and diverse environment, indoors or outdoors, along an office corridor or a trail in the park, on the flat ground, the staircase, or the elevator, etc.? To this end, this work aims at three challenges: (i) complex visual observations, (ii) partial observability of local sensing, and (iii) multimodal navigation behaviors that depend on both the local environment and the high-level goal. We propose a novel neural network (NN) architecture to represent a local controller and leverage the flexibility of the end-to-end approach to learn a powerful policy. To tackle complex visual observations, we extract multiscale spatial information through convolution layers. To deal with partial observability, we encode rich history information in LSTM-like modules. Importantly, we integrate the two into a single unified architecture that exploits convolutional memory cells to track the observation history at multiple spatial scales, which can capture the complex spatiotemporal dependencies between observations and controls. We additionally condition the network on the high-level goal in order to generate different navigation behavior modes. Specifically, we propose to use independent memory cells for different modes to prevent mode collapse in the learned policy. We implemented the NN controller on the SPOT robot and evaluate it on three challenging tasks with partial observations: adversarial pedestrian avoidance, blind-spot obstacle avoidance, and elevator riding. Our model significantly outperforms CNNs, conventional LSTMs, or the ablated versions of our model. A demo video will be publicly available, showing our SPOT robot traversing many different locations on our university campus.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Evolutionary Reinforcement Learning Dynamics with Irreducible Environmental Uncertainty

In this work we derive and present evolutionary reinforcement learning dynamics in which the agents are irreducibly uncertain about the current state of the environment. We evaluate the dynamics across different classes of partially observable agent-environment systems and find that irreducible environmental uncertainty can lead to better learning outcomes faster, stabilize the learning process and overcome social dilemmas. However, as expected, we do also find that partial observability may cause worse learning outcomes, for example, in the form of a catastrophic limit cycle. Compared to fully observant agents, learning with irreducible environmental uncertainty often requires more exploration and less weight on future rewards to obtain the best learning outcomes. Furthermore, we find a range of dynamical effects induced by partial observability, e.g., a critical slowing down of the learning processes between reward regimes and the separation of the learning dynamics into fast and slow directions. The presented dynamics are a practical tool for researchers in biology, social science and machine learning to systematically investigate the evolutionary effects of environmental uncertainty.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Visual Representation Learning for Preference-Aware Path Planning

Autonomous mobile robots deployed in outdoor environments must reason about different types of terrain for both safety (e.g., prefer dirt over mud) and deployer preferences (e.g., prefer dirt path over flower beds). Most existing solutions to this preference-aware path planning problem use semantic segmentation to classify terrain types from camera images, and then ascribe costs to each type. Unfortunately, there are three key limitations of such approaches -- they 1) require pre-enumeration of the discrete terrain types, 2) are unable to handle hybrid terrain types (e.g., grassy dirt), and 3) require expensive labelled data to train visual semantic segmentation. We introduce Visual Representation Learning for Preference-Aware Path Planning (VRL-PAP), an alternative approach that overcomes all three limitations: VRL-PAP leverages unlabeled human demonstrations of navigation to autonomously generate triplets for learning visual representations of terrain that are viewpoint invariant and encode terrain types in a continuous representation space. The learned representations are then used along with the same unlabeled human navigation demonstrations to learn a mapping from the representation space to terrain costs. At run time, VRL-PAP maps from images to representations and then representations to costs to perform preference-aware path planning. We present empirical results from challenging outdoor settings that demonstrate VRL-PAP 1) is successfully able to pick paths that reflect demonstrated preferences, 2) is comparable in execution to geometric navigation with a highly detailed manually annotated map (without requiring such annotations), 3) is able to generalize to novel terrain types with minimal additional unlabeled demonstrations.
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

What Poses a Challenge to Security in a Multi-Cloud Environment

A multi-cloud is a cloud-based approach consisting of more than one cloud solution. Multi-cloud gives you much more flexibility because it allows you to find the perfect solution for each of your business requirements. Not every cloud is suitable for everything; sometimes it is better to rely on a few providers specialized in specific areas. The more complicated and interconnected things are in a system, the more difficult it is to manage and tame them. There are several aspects you need to consider to make sure you are secure: visibility, complex configuration, privileges, security policies, and attack surface.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy