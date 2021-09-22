September 25 Community Event Postponed

A Community Event: Welcome Back Tahoe, Honoring Our Heroes is Postponed. SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, September 22, 2021 – Out of an abundance of caution due to the latest developments of the Caldor Fire, the difficult decision has been made to postpone the Welcome Back Tahoe, Honoring Our Heroes Community Event originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. In addition, South Lake Tahoe Fire Fighters continue to be actively engaged on the incident. We will reassess as conditions improve and will provide an update as soon as the event is rescheduled.