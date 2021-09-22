CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

Zella J. Thode, 8

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZella Jo Thode, 8, of Hutchinson, passed away in the embrace of her parents Thursday, Sept. 16, at Hutchinson Health. Celebration of life "Zellabration" was Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Dave Wollan officiated. Eulogist was Stacey Schumann. Musicians were Kristen Matthews and Austin Willhite. Special music was "My Lighthouse" by Rend Collective, "'Tis So Sweet To Trust In Jesus" by Casting Crowns, and "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" by Isreal Kamakawiwo'ole.

