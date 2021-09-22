Zella J. Thode, 8
Zella Jo Thode, 8, of Hutchinson, passed away in the embrace of her parents Thursday, Sept. 16, at Hutchinson Health. Celebration of life "Zellabration" was Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Dave Wollan officiated. Eulogist was Stacey Schumann. Musicians were Kristen Matthews and Austin Willhite. Special music was "My Lighthouse" by Rend Collective, "'Tis So Sweet To Trust In Jesus" by Casting Crowns, and "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" by Isreal Kamakawiwo'ole.www.crowrivermedia.com
Comments / 0