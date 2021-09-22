BART Customer Services representative opens the curtain behind answering and listening to riders

BART Customer Service representative Michelle Pallen-Mendiola poses with staff in front of merchandise booth at a community event pre-pandemic. Daniel was on a plane ready to depart at SFO with his family for a wedding, concerned whether his parked car at Millbrae would be ticketed or even towed after he experienced payment issues with his airport parking permit (airport parking permit is now renamed to Reserved Parking). He sent an email to BART Customer Services as a prayer. Minutes later, he received a call.