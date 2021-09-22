Marvin McLellan

For more than a year, CVC companies have been working to keep remote employees engaged in the community. The future of employee volunteer programs (EVPS) is still unfolding, but as companies move forward, they will continue to explore new strategies for engaging, measuring and reporting. “In the year ahead, changes are anticipated. Just as workplaces are redefining the work week and providing more flexible work schedules, this is the perfect time to rethink how we look at traditional volunteering,” says Cheryl Naja, Alston & Bird. “As our workplaces adapt, it’s the perfect time for CSR professionals to use some of the lessons learned from the past year and rethink how we engage, lever-age technology, collaborate and fund in ways that will have even greater impact.”

