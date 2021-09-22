Marvin McLellan
In his role as COO, McLellan will be tasked with leading Ameripro’s expansion, developing key strategic initiatives, fostering regional growth, and expanding relationships with key medical communities. He will also be responsible for the design and implementation of the company’s day-to-day operations and will provide executive oversight of the company’s ambulance service, mobile integrated health, and patient medical transportation logistics services. McLellan has been with Ameripro since 2019.www.bizjournals.com
