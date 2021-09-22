CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvin McLellan

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his role as COO, McLellan will be tasked with leading Ameripro’s expansion, developing key strategic initiatives, fostering regional growth, and expanding relationships with key medical communities. He will also be responsible for the design and implementation of the company’s day-to-day operations and will provide executive oversight of the company’s ambulance service, mobile integrated health, and patient medical transportation logistics services. McLellan has been with Ameripro since 2019.

bizjournals

Women of Influence: Judy Bacchus, Kennametal Inc.

Judy Bacchus is a winner of a 2021 Women of Influence award. Judy Bacchus leads the worldwide functions of human resources, environmental health, safety and quality and corporate communications for Kennametal Inc., a global industrial technology company. When she joined the company in 2006, her first project was to create the company’s first global talent acquisition organization to bring all of the activity in-house. Prior to her current role, she served as vice president of human resources for Kennametal’s shared services, growth and segment functions and also led the global talent acquisition team. Before joining Kennametal, Bacchus was human resources generalist — North America for the Marconi Co.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Stratus acquires Chicago facilities branding service

Stratus, the facilities branding services company in Mentor, Ohio, has acquired a complementary company in Chicago for undisclosed terms. The addition of MLE Brand Services in Chicago creates a company with annual revenues of more than $325 million and 850 employees nationwide, Stratus said in a press release. The combined...
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

AWS launches fund to back employees’ community engagement projects

Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), will fund community engagement projects led by the company’s employees in the U.S. and five other countries through a newly launched grant program. The new Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Innovation Fund will distribute a total of $315,000...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Membersy CEO talks $66M funding, growth plans

Annual recurring revenue approaching $30M with headcount of just 30. Membersy LLC has joined elite company with a $66 million funding round. The startup, which allows dental practices to offer subscription plans, announced Sept. 28 the 100% equity funding from Boston-based Spectrum Equity Management LP. CEO Eric Johnson founded Membersy...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Chicago-area industrial property sold to Canadian company

A Canadian REIT has purchased four U.S. industrial facilities, including one in the Chicago suburb of Antioch. The buyer was Canadian-based Granite REIT, and the seller was Atlanta-based IDI Logistics. The purchase price was not disclosed. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) assisted in the sale. The four properties total...
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

Where do we go from here

For more than a year, CVC companies have been working to keep remote employees engaged in the community. The future of employee volunteer programs (EVPS) is still unfolding, but as companies move forward, they will continue to explore new strategies for engaging, measuring and reporting. “In the year ahead, changes are anticipated. Just as workplaces are redefining the work week and providing more flexible work schedules, this is the perfect time to rethink how we look at traditional volunteering,” says Cheryl Naja, Alston & Bird. “As our workplaces adapt, it’s the perfect time for CSR professionals to use some of the lessons learned from the past year and rethink how we engage, lever-age technology, collaborate and fund in ways that will have even greater impact.”
BUSINESS
bizjournals

KC startup Veeper wins $100K in Render Capital's international competition

A new $100,000 investment from Render Capital will help Kansas City-based Veeper Inc. “really move the needle.”. The local startup, which was one of eight winners in Render’s pitch competition, was selected out of 302 applicants from 27 countries. As a winner, Veeper will be required to relocate its headquarters to the Louisville area for at least a year, but Veeper co-founder and CEO Jordan Williams stressed the startup will maintain a dual headquarters.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Brush Creek Partners, LaunchKC choose four insurtech startups for 2021 accelerator

A partnership of LaunchKC and Kansas City-based BCP Tech has chosen four insurance technology startups to provide a boost through its 2021 accelerator program. The companies — announced last week as the second cohort of the BCP Tech InsurTech Accelerator — will receive investment and business mentoring through the initiative, which began Sept. 20 and will run for 60 days. An initial cohort of six startups was chosen from 65 nationwide applicants in July 2020 to take part in a virtual accelerator.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Corning wins state incentives for $150M, 200-job expansion in the Charlotte region

A manufacturer with a major presence throughout North Carolina appears to be finalizing a significant investment to expand again in the Charlotte region. Corning Optical Communications, part of Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW), was approved for state incentives today for an expansion in Hickory. The manufacturer is planning to add a second optical cable manufacturing facility at Trivium Corporate Center. Corning would invest $150 million by the end of next year to establish the facility, creating 200 jobs, documents show.
CHARLOTTE, NC
bizjournals

PA Bankers Association honors two First Commonwealth execs

Two executives at one of Pittsburgh’s largest banks were honored by the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence Program. Jane Grebenc, president of First Commonwealth Bank, won the Patricia A. Husic Woman of Influence Award.  Vicki Fox, senior vice president and diversity and inclusion officer at First Commonwealth, received the Champion for Women Award for financial institution members.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bizjournals

Going beyond the statement

The last year and a half has forever altered the way companies do business and communicate their stance on social issues. But many companies are going beyond just making statements, including CVC members that are making their organizations and communities more equitable places to work and live. WarnerMedia has been...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Breaking: SA loses out on $300M manufacturing facility to South Dakota

AEsir Technologies Inc., which was considering San Antonio for its planned battery manufacturing factory, has chosen Rapid City, South Dakota, for its new facility. The first phase of the project is expected to cost about $250 million and create up to 400 new jobs. “In the end, South Dakota helped...
bizjournals

Dayton PR group names next president

A well-known area nonprofit has selected its next board president. The Dayton Area Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America has named Emily Broughton as its president-elect. Broughton, marketing and outreach director at Preschool Promise Inc., will serve as the organization’s president in 2022. The Dayton PRSA consists of...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

California firm sets record with Metrocenter apartment buy

A firm from California just smashed Metrocenter's per-unit apartment sales record. G.W. Williams Co., a privately held real estate company in San Mateo, spent $74.26 million on The Duke apartments in Metrocenter. The purchase price is equal to $295,947 per unit, well above the area's previous record of $260,000 in 2019, but below Nashville's overall record of at least $367,310, according to data from Colliers International. Brett Kingman and Russ Oldham of CBRE brokered the deal, according to a press release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bizjournals

Talent attraction is a region’s greatest economic asset

Cities and regional economies can grow in only two ways: through trade and by importing capital. That’s it. There is no other way. The circular flows of the economy show that without trade or capital imports, an economy is a closed system. Money trades hands through local consumer purchases of locally produced goods and services, of course, but the overall pie only grows through net exports and capital that comes in from outside the region.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Frisco real-estate tech firm acquiring Austin company with more than 100 employees

A Frisco company is adding another acquisition – and this one is from tech-centric Austin. Elm Street Technology, a provider of digital services for the residential real estate sector, announced Monday a deal for OutboundEngine, a marketing automation software company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. OutbandEngine has more...
FRISCO, TX
bizjournals

Chicago building housing Google offices is sold for $169 million

A building the houses Google offices in Chicago's Fulton Market District has sold for $169 million. The Class A, two-year-old building at 210 N. Carpenter St. is fully leased by six tenants, including Google, according to Chicago-based real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK). It is 12 stories tall.
CHICAGO, IL
bizjournals

New group to spur cheaper housing for Lake County’s workers. Here’s how.

Lake County businesses face a problem. Many companies in the metro Orlando county, particularly firms in the education and health care sectors, employ workers who cannot afford housing as home prices and rents increase dramatically. Umatilla City Council Mayor and Habitat for Humanity Lake and Sumter CEO Kent Adcock told...
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Did your startup survive 2020? Now is the time to take advantage of the Employee Retention Tax Credit

The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) was created to help businesses stay open and keep employees on their payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted in March of 2020, the ERTC is a refundable credit that businesses can take against payroll taxes to help offset some of their pandemic losses.
PERSONAL FINANCE

