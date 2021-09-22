CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

New Home For Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Studies At Stony Brook Southampton

By Michael Wright
sagharborexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStony Brook University cut the ribbon last week on a new permanent home at the Stony Brook Southampton campus for the school’s speech language pathology masters program. The new facility, Stony Brook educators said, will help boost the program’s connections to the burgeoning health sciences initiatives at the Southampton campus and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital — which will someday relocate to the college property itself.

sagharborexpress.com

