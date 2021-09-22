CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Privacy-preserving Credit Scoring via Functional Encryption

By Lorenzo Andolfo, Luigi Coppolino, Salvatore D'Antonio, Giovanni Mazzeo, Luigi Romano, Matthew Ficke, Arne Hollum, Darshan Vaydia
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Lorenzo Andolfo, Luigi Coppolino, Salvatore D'Antonio, Giovanni Mazzeo, Luigi Romano, Matthew Ficke, Arne Hollum, Darshan Vaydia. The majority of financial organizations managing confidential data are aware of security threats and leverage widely accepted solutions (e.g., storage encryption, transport-level encryption, intrusion detection systems) to prevent or detect attacks. Yet these hardening measures do little to face even worse threats posed on data-in-use. Solutions such as Homomorphic Encryption (HE) and hardware-assisted Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) are nowadays among the preferred approaches for mitigating this type of threat. However, given the high-performance overhead of HE, financial institutions -- whose processing rate requirements are stringent -- are more oriented towards TEE-based solutions. The X-Margin Inc. company, for example, offers secure financial computations by combining the Intel SGX TEE technology and HE-based Zero-Knowledge Proofs, which shield customers' data-in-use even against malicious insiders, i.e., users having privileged access to the system. Despite such a solution offers strong security guarantees, it is constrained by having to trust Intel and by the SGX hardware extension availability. In this paper, we evaluate a new frontier for X-Margin, i.e., performing privacy-preserving credit risk scoring via an emerging cryptographic scheme: Functional Encryption (FE), which allows a user to only learn a function of the encrypted data. We describe how the X-Margin application can benefit from this innovative approach and -- most importantly -- evaluate its performance impact.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

A Validated Privacy-Utility Preserving Recommendation System with Local Differential Privacy

This paper proposes a new recommendation system preserving both privacy and utility. It relies on the local differential privacy (LDP) for the browsing user to transmit his noisy preference profile, as perturbed Bloom filters, to the service provider. The originality of the approach is multifold. First, as far as we know, the approach is the first one including at the user side two perturbation rounds - PRR (Permanent Randomized Response) and IRR (Instantaneous Randomized Response) - over a complete user profile. Second, a full validation experimentation chain is set up, with a machine learning decoding algorithm based on neural network or XGBoost for decoding the perturbed Bloom filters and the clustering Kmeans tool for clustering users. Third, extensive experiments show that our method achieves good utility-privacy trade-off, i.e. a 90$\%$ clustering success rate, resp. 80.3$\%$ for a value of LDP $\epsilon = 0.8$, resp. $\epsilon = 2$. Fourth, an experimental and theoretical analysis gives concrete results on the resistance of our approach to the plausible deniability and resistance against averaging attacks.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Encrypted Data Processing

In this paper, we present a comprehensive architecture for confidential computing, which we show to be general purpose and quite efficient. It executes the application as is, without any added burden or discipline requirements from the application developers. Furthermore, it does not require the trust of system software at the computing server and does not impose any added burden on the communication subsystem. The proposed Encrypted Data Processing (EDAP) architecture accomplishes confidentiality, authenticity, and freshness of the key-based cryptographic data protection by adopting data encryption with a multi-level key protection scheme. It guarantees that the user data is visible only in non-privileged mode to a designated program trusted by the data owner on a designated hardware, thus protecting the data from an untrusted hardware, hypervisor, OS, or other users' applications. The cryptographic keys and protocols used for achieving these confidential computing requirements are described in a use case example. Encrypting and decrypting data in an EDAP-enabled processor can lead to performance degradation as it adds cycle time to the overall execution. However, our simulation result shows that the slowdown is only 6% on average across a collection of commercial workloads when the data encryption engine is placed between the L1 and L2 cache. We demonstrate that the EDAP architecture is valuable and practicable in the modern cloud environment for confidential computing. EDAP delivers a zero trust model of computing where the user software does not trust system software and vice versa.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Summarizing and Analyzing the Privacy-Preserving Techniques in Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and many other similar Cryptocurrencies have been in existence for over a decade, prominently focusing on decentralized, pseudo-anonymous ledger-based transactions. Many protocol improvements and changes have resulted in new variants of Cryptocurrencies that are known for their peculiar characteristics. For instance, Storjcoin is a Proof-of-Storage-based Cryptocurrency that incentivizes its peers based on the amount of storage owned by them. Cryptocurrencies like Monero strive for user privacy by using privacy-centric cryptographic algorithms. While Cryptocurrencies strive to maintain peer transparency by making the transactions and the entire ledger public, user privacy is compromised at times. Monero and many other privacy-centric Cryptocurrencies have significantly improved from the original Bitcoin protocol after several problems were found in the protocol. Most of these deficiencies were related to the privacy of users. Even though Bitcoin claims to have pseudo-anonymous user identities, many attacks have managed to successfully de-anonymize users. In this paper, we present some well-known attacks and analysis techniques that have compromised the privacy of Bitcoin and many other similar Cryptocurrencies. We also analyze and study different privacy-preserving algorithms and the problems these algorithms manage to solve. Lastly, we touch upon the ethics, impact, legality, and acceptance of imposing these privacy algorithms.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Functional Encryption#Credit Scoring#Tee#The X Margin Inc#Sgx#Fe#Cr
arxiv.org

PrivateFetch: Scalable Catalog Delivery in Privacy-Preserving Advertising

In order to preserve the possibility of an Internet that is free at the point of use, attention is turning to new solutions that would allow targeted advertisement delivery based on behavioral information such as user preferences, without compromising user privacy. Recently, explorations in devising such systems either take approaches that rely on semantic guarantees like $k$-anonymity -- which can be easily subverted when combining with alternative information, and do not take into account the possibility that even knowledge of such clusters is privacy-invasive in themselves. Other approaches provide full privacy by moving all data and processing logic to clients -- but which is prohibitively expensive for both clients and servers. In this work, we devise a new framework called PrivateFetch for building practical ad-delivery pipelines that rely on cryptographic hardness and best-case privacy, rather than syntactic privacy guarantees or reliance on real-world anonymization tools. PrivateFetch utilizes local computation of preferences followed by high-performance single-server private information retrieval (PIR) to ensure that clients can pre-fetch ad content from servers, without revealing any of their inherent characteristics to the content provider. When considering an database of $>1,000,000$ ads, we show that we can deliver $30$ ads to a client in 40 seconds, with total communication costs of 192KB. We also demonstrate the feasibility of PrivateFetch by showing that the monetary cost of running it is less than 1% of average ad revenue. As such, our system is capable of pre-fetching ads for clients based on behavioral and contextual user information, before displaying them during a typical browsing session. In addition, while we test PrivateFetch as a private ad-delivery, the generality of our approach means that it could also be used for other content types.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Relyance AI scores $25M Series A to ensure privacy compliance at the code level

Menlo Ventures and Unusual Ventures led the A round, while Unusual was sole lead on the seed. Serial entrepreneur Jyoti Bansal from Unusual will join the board under the terms of the deal. His partner John Vrionis had previously joined after the seed round. Matt Murphy from Menlo is coming on as a board observer. The company has now raised $30 million.
BUSINESS
tucson.com

7 Steps to Improve Your Credit Score Right Now

One of the first steps you should take on the road to financial strength is to check your credit score and identify ways to improve it. Having a good score can help you qualify for lower interest rates on all kinds of financial products, from mortgages to auto loans and credit cards, lowering your monthly payments and helping to free up money you can use to cover other expenses or funnel into your savings account. A high score can also make it easier to rent an apartment or apply for a new job.
PERSONAL FINANCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Turkey based Colendi, a Micro Lending and Credit Scoring Fintech, Secures $30M via Series A

Turkey-headquartered Colendi, a micro lending and credit scoring Fintech firm, has acquired $30 million in capital via a Series A round. Colendi’s investment round has been led by Re-Pie Asset Management Company, a Turkey-based alternative asset management company. The funding has been provided via Re-Pie’s dedicated Colendi Venture Capital Investment Fund. Re-Pie is also listed as an investor in Turkey’s on-demand delivery service Getir.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
newsbrig.com

Your credit score may soon depend on your web history

In the not-too-distant future, your internet habits could help determine how much house you can buy and the rate on your next auto loan. Sounds ridiculous? Right now, your credit score — that three-digit number that tells lenders how responsible you are — is based on simple financial information, like your payment history and debt level.
PERSONAL FINANCE
San Francisco Weekly

How To Fix Your Business Credit Score

Building your business’s credit score can involve a variety of different steps according to The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC)- who provides tailor-made guides for practically everything ‘’business’’ related. Below we will explore the three most important steps that you must follow if you are looking to improve your business...
SMALL BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Zoracles Journey from Credit Scores to Financial NFTs

A credit score is a statistical value or number that helps the lending parties evaluate their customer’s creditworthiness based on their previous credit history and repayment. Zoracles developed an on-chain solution called Zora Score to calculate an Ethereum wallet’s creditworthiness based on factors including the age of wallet, DeFi activity and loan repayment.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Best Credit Repair Companies to Use for Boosting Credit Scores

A credit score is a numerical representation that determines a consumer’s ability to pay bills on time. This number affects nearly every aspect of a person’s life. A person with a low credit score is likely to pay more per year in car insurance, mortgage costs, or loan payments. In...
CREDITS & LOANS
arxiv.org

Robust Generalization of Quadratic Neural Networks via Function Identification

A key challenge facing deep learning is that neural networks are often not robust to shifts in the underlying data distribution. We study this problem from the perspective of the statistical concept of parameter identification. Generalization bounds from learning theory often assume that the test distribution is close to the training distribution. In contrast, if we can identify the "true" parameters, then the model generalizes to arbitrary distribution shifts. However, neural networks are typically overparameterized, making parameter identification impossible. We show that for quadratic neural networks, we can identify the function represented by the model even though we cannot identify its parameters. Thus, we can obtain robust generalization bounds even in the overparameterized setting. We leverage this result to obtain new bounds for contextual bandits and transfer learning with quadratic neural networks. Overall, our results suggest that we can improve robustness of neural networks by designing models that can represent the true data generating process. In practice, the true data generating process is often very complex; thus, we study how our framework might connect to neural module networks, which are designed to break down complex tasks into compositions of simpler ones. We prove robust generalization bounds when individual neural modules are identifiable.
COMPUTERS
CreditCards.com

My credit score is 847! Why was I denied a card?

Five reasons why you may be denied a credit card, even if your credit score is excellent. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
CREDITS & LOANS
invezz.com

Panther Protocol brings interoperable privacy mechanisms to Polygon via strategic partnership

Collaboration on projects to develop privacy features that empower end users in ecosystem. Panther’s zkSNARK technology allows users to mint privacy-augmenting, fully-collateralized assets. MVP offers ability to interact with Panther via web wallet, asset shielding and de-shielding. Panther Protocol announced a strategic partnership with Polygon (MATIC/USD), also known as “the...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Universal 4 Titanium credit card multitool features over 80 functions

MRF Multitools based in San Francisco has returned once again to Kickstarter to launch their 8th Kickstarter campaign for the Universal 4.0 credit card multitool which offers over 80 functions. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $33 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates).
Military.com

6 Common Credit Score Misconceptions

Myths abound: That gum you just swallowed will not take seven years to digest. And contrary to my grandmother’s wisdom, alcohol does not actually keep you warm. The world of credit and credit scoring is not without its own set of myths. Here, I’ll highlight a few I run into...
CREDITS & LOANS

Comments / 0

Community Policy