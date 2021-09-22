CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

"It's a Trap!"-How Speculation Invariance Can Be Abused with Forward Speculative Interference

By Pavlos Aimoniotis, Christos Sakalis, Magnus Själander, Stefanos Kaxiras
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Speculative side-channel attacks access sensitive data and use transmitters to leak the data during wrong-path execution. Various defenses have been proposed to prevent such information leakage. However, not all speculatively executed instructions are unsafe: Recent work demonstrates that speculation invariant instructions are independent of speculative control-flow paths and are guaranteed to eventually commit, regardless of the speculation outcome. Compile-time information coupled with run-time mechanisms can then selectively lift defenses for speculation invariant instructions, reclaiming some of the lost performance.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Superior Resistance Switching in Monolayer MoS2 Channel Based Gated Binary Resistive RAM via Gate-Bias Dependence and a Unique Forming Process

In this work, we unveil the effect of RS, induced by a current-voltage hysteresis cycles across CVD-grown monolayer MoS2 based gated RRAM, on its transistors electrical and reliability characteristics. A unique gate voltage dependence on the RS is identified which has a remarkable impact on the switching performance of MoS2 RRAM. RS behavior was found to be significantly dependent on the charge conduction in the channel. Moreover, we have shown a potential device forming event when MoS2 gated RRAMs were subjected to a steady-state electrical stress. Both hysteresis and steady state electrical stress were found to disturb the transistor action of these gated RRAMs, which in fact can be used as a signature of RS. Interestingly, current-voltage hysteresis resulted in unipolar RS, whereas steady-state electrical stress before RS measurement led to bipolar RS. Moreover, successive stress cycles of such an electrical stress leads to multiple resistance states, a behavior similar to synaptic properties like long-term potentiation and long-term depression, typically found in memristors. We find that charge transport mechanism dominant in the MoS2 FET in conjunction with steady-state stress induced device forming determine the extent of RS induced in these MoS2 based gated RRAMs. Finally on the basis of insights developed from the dependence on charge transport mechanism and steady-state stress induced forming of MoS2 channel, we propose a certain steady-state electrical stress condition which can be used as a forming process employed prior to use of MoS2 based binary RRAMs for improved switching performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Numerical model for 32-bit magnonic ripple carry adder

In CMOS-based electronics, the most straightforward way to implement a summation operation is to use the ripple carry adder (RCA). Magnonics, the field of science concerned with data processing by spin-waves and their quanta magnons, recently proposed a magnonic half-adder that can be considered as the simplest magnonic integrated circuit. Here, we develop a computation model for the magnonic basic blocks to enable the design and simulation of magnonic gates and magnonic circuits of arbitrary complexity and demonstrate its functionality on the example of a 32-bit integrated RCA. It is shown that the RCA requires the utilization of additional regenerators based on magnonic directional couplers with embedded amplifiers to normalize the magnon signals in-between the half-adders. The benchmarking of large-scale magnonic integrated circuits is performed. The energy consumption of 30 nm-based magnonic 32-bit adder can be as low as 961aJ per operation with taking into account all required amplifiers.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Learning Transport Processes with Machine Intelligence

We present a machine learning based approach to address the study of transport processes, ubiquitous in continuous mechanics, with particular attention to those phenomena ruled by complex micro-physics, impractical to theoretical investigation, yet exhibiting emergent behavior describable by a closed mathematical expression. Our machine learning model, built using simple components and following a few well established practices, is capable of learning latent representations of the transport process substantially closer to the ground truth than expected from the nominal error characterising the data, leading to sound generalisation properties. This is demonstrated through an idealized study of the long standing problem of heat flux suppression under conditions relevant for fusion and cosmic plasmas. A simple analysis shows that the result applies beyond those case specific assumptions and that, in particular, the accuracy of the learned representation is controllable through knowledge of the data quality (error properties) and a suitable choice of the dataset size. While the learned representation can be used as a plug-in for numerical modeling purposes, it can also be leveraged with the above error analysis to obtain reliable mathematical expressions describing the transport mechanism and of great theoretical value.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invariant#Hardware Architecture#Ar
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
arxiv.org

Training on Test Data with Bayesian Adaptation for Covariate Shift

When faced with distribution shift at test time, deep neural networks often make inaccurate predictions with unreliable uncertainty estimates. While improving the robustness of neural networks is one promising approach to mitigate this issue, an appealing alternate to robustifying networks against all possible test-time shifts is to instead directly adapt them to unlabeled inputs from the particular distribution shift we encounter at test time. However, this poses a challenging question: in the standard Bayesian model for supervised learning, unlabeled inputs are conditionally independent of model parameters when the labels are unobserved, so what can unlabeled data tell us about the model parameters at test-time? In this paper, we derive a Bayesian model that provides for a well-defined relationship between unlabeled inputs under distributional shift and model parameters, and show how approximate inference in this model can be instantiated with a simple regularized entropy minimization procedure at test-time. We evaluate our method on a variety of distribution shifts for image classification, including image corruptions, natural distribution shifts, and domain adaptation settings, and show that our method improves both accuracy and uncertainty estimation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning from Small Samples: Transformation-Invariant SVMs with Composition and Locality at Multiple Scales

Motivated by the problem of learning when the number of training samples is small, this paper shows how to incorporate into support-vector machines (SVMs) those properties that have made convolutional neural networks (CNNs) successful. Particularly important is the ability to incorporate domain knowledge of invariances, e.g., translational invariance of images. Kernels based on the \textit{minimum} distance over a group of transformations, which corresponds to defining similarity as the \textit{best} over the possible transformations, are not generally positive definite. Perhaps it is for this reason that they have neither previously been experimentally tested for their performance nor studied theoretically. Instead, previous attempts have employed kernels based on the \textit{average} distance over a group of transformations, which are trivially positive definite, but which generally yield both poor margins as well as poor performance, as we show. We address this lacuna and show that positive definiteness indeed holds \textit{with high probability} for kernels based on the minimum distance in the small training sample set regime of interest, and that they do yield the best results in that regime. Another important property of CNNs is their ability to incorporate local features at multiple spatial scales, e.g., through max pooling. A third important property is their ability to provide the benefits of composition through the architecture of multiple layers. We show how these additional properties can also be embedded into SVMs. We verify through experiments on widely available image sets that the resulting SVMs do provide superior accuracy in comparison to well-established neural network (DNN) benchmarks for small sample sizes.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

Distributionally Robust Multiclass Classification and Applications in Deep CNN Image Classifiers

We develop a Distributionally Robust Optimization (DRO) formulation for Multiclass Logistic Regression (MLR), which could tolerate data contaminated by outliers. The DRO framework uses a probabilistic ambiguity set defined as a ball of distributions that are close to the empirical distribution of the training set in the sense of the Wasserstein metric. We relax the DRO formulation into a regularized learning problem whose regularizer is a norm of the coefficient matrix. We establish out-of-sample performance guarantees for the solutions to our model, offering insights on the role of the regularizer in controlling the prediction error. We apply the proposed method in rendering deep CNN-based image classifiers robust to random and adversarial attacks. Specifically, using the MNIST and CIFAR-10 datasets, we demonstrate reductions in test error rate by up to 78.8% and loss by up to 90.8%. We also show that with a limited number of perturbed images in the training set, our method can improve the error rate by up to 49.49% and the loss by up to 68.93% compared to Empirical Risk Minimization (ERM), converging faster to an ideal loss/error rate as the number of perturbed images increases.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

State preparation and evolution in quantum computing: a perspective from Hamiltonian moments

Quantum algorithms on the noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices are expected to simulate quantum systems that are classically intractable to demonstrate quantum advantages. However, the non-negligible gate error on the NISQ devices impedes the conventional quantum algorithms to be implemented. Practical strategies usually exploit hybrid quantum classical algorithms to demonstrate potentially useful applications of quantum computing in the NISQ era. Among the numerous hybrid algorithms, recent efforts highlight the development of quantum algorithms based upon quantum computed Hamiltonian moments, $\langle \phi | \hat{\mathcal{H}}^n | \phi \rangle$ ($n=1,2,\cdots$), with respect to quantum state $|\phi\rangle$. In this tutorial, we will give a brief review of these quantum algorithms with focuses on the typical ways of computing Hamiltonian moments using quantum hardware and improving the accuracy of the estimated state energies based on the quantum computed moments. Furthermore, we will present a tutorial to show how we can measure and compute the Hamiltonian moments of a four-site Heisenberg model, and compute the energy and magnetization of the model utilizing the imaginary time evolution in the real IBM-Q NISQ hardware environment. Along this line, we will further discuss some practical issues associated with these algorithms. We will conclude this tutorial review by overviewing some possible developments and applications in this direction in the near future.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Efficient experimental characterization of quantum processes via compressed sensing on an NMR quantum processor

We employ the compressed sensing (CS) algorithm and a heavily reduced data set to experimentally perform true quantum process tomography (QPT) on an NMR quantum processor. We obtain the estimate of the process matrix $\chi$ corresponding to various two- and three-qubit quantum gates with a high fidelity. The CS algorithm is implemented using two different operator bases, namely, the standard Pauli basis and the Pauli-error basis. We experimentally demonstrate that the performance of the CS algorithm is significantly better in the Pauli-error basis, where the constructed $\chi$ matrix is maximally sparse. We compare the standard least square (LS) optimization QPT method with the CS-QPT method and observe that, provided an appropriate basis is chosen, the CS-QPT method performs significantly better as compared to the LS-QPT method. In all the cases considered, we obtained experimental fidelities greater than 0.9 from a reduced data set, which was approximately five to six times smaller in size than a full data set. We also experimentally characterized the reduced dynamics of a two-qubit subsystem embedded in a three-qubit system, and used the CS-QPT method to characterize processes corresponding to the evolution of two-qubit states under various $J$-coupling interactions.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How To Stop Sharing Your Location on iPhone (Without Them Knowing)

When you do not want anybody to know where you are, hiding your location is a good idea. When you use an iPhone your location is continuously shared with the vendor and a number of applications and people. Some applications, on the other hand, abuse your location data and sell it to third parties. In this post, I share the information about how to stop sharing your location without them knowing.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

Self-interacting random walks : aging, exploration and first-passage times

Self-interacting random walks are endowed with long range memory effects that emerge from the interaction of the random walker at time $t$ with the territory that it has visited at earlier times $t'. Comments: 14 pages, 7 figures. Subjects: Statistical Mechanics (cond-mat.stat-mech); Quantitative Methods (q-bio.QM) Cite as: arXiv:2109.13127 [cond-mat.stat-mech]. (or...
arxiv.org

Learning Multimodal Rewards from Rankings

Learning from human feedback has shown to be a useful approach in acquiring robot reward functions. However, expert feedback is often assumed to be drawn from an underlying unimodal reward function. This assumption does not always hold including in settings where multiple experts provide data or when a single expert provides data for different tasks -- we thus go beyond learning a unimodal reward and focus on learning a multimodal reward function. We formulate the multimodal reward learning as a mixture learning problem and develop a novel ranking-based learning approach, where the experts are only required to rank a given set of trajectories. Furthermore, as access to interaction data is often expensive in robotics, we develop an active querying approach to accelerate the learning process. We conduct experiments and user studies using a multi-task variant of OpenAI's LunarLander and a real Fetch robot, where we collect data from multiple users with different preferences. The results suggest that our approach can efficiently learn multimodal reward functions, and improve data-efficiency over benchmark methods that we adapt to our learning problem.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Adjoint-based uncertainty quantification for inhomogeneous friction on a slow-slipping fault

Long-term slow-slip events (LSSEs) usually occur on the deep, shallow parts of subducting plates and have substantial relation with adjacent megathrust fault motion. Conventional techniques of quantifying slow earthquake frictional features show that these features may be indicative of predictive seismic motion; however, quantifying high-accuracy uncertainty of the frictional fields has not yet been achieved. We therefore propose a method of uncertainty quantification for spatially inhomogeneous frictional features from slip motion on an LSSE fault--megathrust fault complex in southwestern Japan. By combining a fault motion model that mimics slow-slip motion and a variational data assimilation (DA) technique using a second-order adjoint method, we have succeeded in quantifying the spatial distribution of the uncertainty of the frictional features. Further, evaluation of the spatial distribution in high-resolution reveals the correlation between the dynamics of the slow-slip motion and the important components of the frictional features, which is valuable information for observational DA design. Findings from this study are expected to advance the theoretical foundation of applied seismic motion prediction techniques using slow-slip frictional features as stress meters for megaquakes, as well as improve understanding of the relationship between the slow-slip motion and frictional parameters of a fault.
JAPAN
arxiv.org

Using neural networks to solve the 2D Poisson equation for electric field computation in plasma fluid simulations

The Poisson equation is critical to get a self-consistent solution in plasma fluid simulations used for Hall effect thrusters and streamers discharges. Solving the 2D Poisson equation with zero Dirichlet boundary conditions using a deep neural network is investigated using multiple-scale architectures, defined in terms of number of branches, depth and receptive field. The latter is found critical to correctly capture large topological structures of the field. The investigation of multiple architectures, losses, and hyperparameters provides an optimum network to solve accurately the steady Poisson problem. Generalization to new resolutions and domain sizes is then proposed using a proper scaling of the network. Finally, found neural network solver, called PlasmaNet, is coupled with an unsteady Euler plasma fluid equations solver. The test case corresponds to electron plasma oscillations which is used to assess the accuracy of the neural network solution in a time-dependent simulation. In this time-evolving problem, a physical loss is necessary to produce a stable simulation. PlasmaNet is then benchmarked on meshes with increasing number of nodes, and compared with an existing solver based on a standard linear system algorithm for the Poisson equation. It outperforms the classical plasma solver, up to speedups 700 times faster on large meshes. PlasmaNet is finally tested on a more complex case of discharge propagation involving chemistry and advection. The guidelines established in previous sections are applied to build the CNN to solve the same Poisson equation but in cylindrical coordinates. Results reveal good CNN predictions with significant speedup. These results pave the way to new computational strategies to predict unsteady problems involving a Poisson equation, including configurations with coupled multiphysics interactions such as in plasma flows.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A study of the wave effects on the current circulation in Galway Bay, using the numerical model COAWST

A model coupling waves and currents is set up for Galway Bay, Ireland, using COAWST. The impact of the coupling on the accuracy of the model is shown to be marginal on the overall statistics. The model is in good agreement with the available in-situ observations that are used for the validation. However a closer look at the data during storms shows a deterioration of the agreement, which is barely improved by the coupling. A special analysis of the different processes ruling the ocean circulation and wave propagation is conducted during Storm Hector (2018/06/14). It shows a strong wave-induced surge by 7cm in the back of Galway Bay, and a strong response in terms of currents along the coast of Clare of about 30cm/s. Most of the surge is attributed to the impact of the conservative wave-induced forcing terms, but the main process involved is not identified. The response in currents is partly attributed to the conservative wave-induced forcing terms, but mostly to the wave-enhanced surface roughness.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy