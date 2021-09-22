Unified football team loses

KML faced Kimberly in the last round of power pool play at the Joust. Collectively the Chargers led the match with 32 kills but were unable to come out the win. Kimberly took the match defeating the Chargers over three sets 25-23, 21-25 and 15-7. Offensively, Stella Zarling had 9 kills, Halie Markovic had 8 and Alyssa Gaeth had 7. At the net, Nadia Schroeder led the Chargers with three total blocks. Defensively, KML had a total of 40 digs. Stella Zarling came away with 13 digs and Meredith Bock had 8. The Chargers were led by Samantha Kohl and Madison Fischer in assists with 15 and 14 respectively. The Chargers will face Lake Country Lutheran again in the Bronze Bracket of the Joust Tournament.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO