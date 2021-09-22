CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Unified football team loses

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Unified Flag Football Bruins traveled to Hamilton. Huskies won the toss and elected to start the game. with the ball. The Bruins started the game nervously. run. They would successfully convert their PAT and. get out to a 7-0 lead on the Bruins. The Bruins would. start their opening...

UC football loses to Frostburg in double overtime

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston traveled to Frostburg for their second game of the season and this one ended in double overtime. The last time these two teams faced each other, UC lost 42-7; but this game was a different story. A field goal kicked by the...
CHARLESTON, WV
Syracuse Football: Team #WhyNotCuse vs. Team #FireBabers

Our football guru gives his take on Syracuse football and its head coach. I feel like when I write stuff like this about Syracuse football that I need to preface it by saying that this is simply my opinion and how I view things and if you think differently, you are entitled to your opinion and I will not belittle you or your opinion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wildcat football loses to Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Playing the 11th-ranked team in all of Division III is already difficult enough of a task, but self-inflicted mistakes got in the way of the NMU Football team on Saturday afternoon in a 28-10 home loss to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. The Wildcats (1-1) committed 11 penalties in the first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Football Team#Flag Football#American Football
Athlete of the Week: Juneau-Unified football’s Noah Chambers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This Alaska’s News Source athlete of the week is Juneau-Unified quarterback Noah Chambers. This season, Chambers has led the Huskies to a 4-1 record and is the No. 1 ranking in the latest Alaska Sports Broadcasting Poll. Under center, Chambers has helped the unified team of...
FOOTBALL
Brunswick Academy JJV Football team

The Brunswick Academy Vikings JJV Football program is 2-0 for the season. The JJV Vikings are coached by Tim Powell and Daniel Hightower. On September 2, the Vikings traveled to Greenbrier Christian and dominated the whole game with a 62-0 victory. Hunter Little had a touchdown. Nathan Talbert had 4 touchdowns and Carter Early and Peyton McAden had 2 touchdowns each. September 8 the Vikings traveled to Fuqua School for a great game. It was a hard fought game but the Vikings remained undefeated with a 22-20 score. Nathan Talbert had 2 rushing touchdowns for the night and Peyton McAden had a pass reception for a touchdown.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
Freshman football loses to Central High

In the first of two games between Enterprise High School and Central High this week, the freshmen Red Devils claimed a 44-12 win in Phenix City Monday night. “Big plays hurt us,” said EHS coach Steve Kracht. “Dylan Smith did a very nice job carrying the ball after Anthony Wynn was injured early in the game.
PHENIX CITY, AL
The KML Varsity Volleyball Team Loses in Three to Kimberly

KML faced Kimberly in the last round of power pool play at the Joust. Collectively the Chargers led the match with 32 kills but were unable to come out the win. Kimberly took the match defeating the Chargers over three sets 25-23, 21-25 and 15-7. Offensively, Stella Zarling had 9 kills, Halie Markovic had 8 and Alyssa Gaeth had 7. At the net, Nadia Schroeder led the Chargers with three total blocks. Defensively, KML had a total of 40 digs. Stella Zarling came away with 13 digs and Meredith Bock had 8. The Chargers were led by Samantha Kohl and Madison Fischer in assists with 15 and 14 respectively. The Chargers will face Lake Country Lutheran again in the Bronze Bracket of the Joust Tournament.
SPORTS
Football
Sports
Young Tyrone Soccer Team Loses Big to Hollidaysburg

The Tyrone boys soccer team has been successful in recent years, but this season is clearly going to be a rebuild. The young and inexperienced boys took a hard 12-0 loss to Hollidaysburg on Tuesday, September 7. It’s clear that losing eight seniors and having zero juniors last year is...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
Ranger football loses home opener to Anoka

Fast start fizzles to frustrating finish in 1st game at new stadium. The Forest Lake football team could not have drawn up a better script for the very first play at rebuilt Ranger Stadium. Anoka’s kickoff floated into the hands of senior Charlie Peterson, who caught the ball, ran to...
FOREST LAKE, MN
Thursday Night Football: Giants vs. Football Team

Only one NFC East team got a win in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season — that’s right, the Philadelphia Eagles — but at least one other team in the division should add a win in Week 2 when the Washington Football Team hosts the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
NFL
SAU volleyball team loses match to Harding

The Southern Arkansas University volleyball team fell to Harding in its home opener, 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-21). Set one saw HU take early control as the Bison they jumped out to an early 4-1 lead and never looked back. SAU was able to cut the lead to two mid-match, but never regained momentum.
SPORTS
Coyotes lose one-point football thriller

The Uvalde Coyotes lost a tough 20-19 football contest last Friday night against the LBJ Wolves at Laredo. They held the scoring lead twice in the first half and were up, 19-15, in the third period. LBJ took the scoring lead with a touchdown later in the third period and...
UVALDE, TX
SU sports: Mens, womens soccer teams lose

Raiders mens and womens soccer teams lost weekend matches to Millersville in away games on Saturday. Raiders limit opposition to one goal or less for fourth straight match. The Shippensburg University womens soccer team lost 1-0 on Saturday to Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division rival Millersville at Pucillo Field.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Football loses second straight away game

For the second straight week, the Murray State football team lost a game in which they were tied at halftime, losing to Bowling Green State University by a score of 27-10. The Racers went into halftime tied with the Falcons 10-10 but the Racers weren’t able to get the offense going in the second half, resulting in 17 unanswered points from the Falcons.
MURRAY, KY
Belchertown football loses to Ludlow after late interception

BELCHERTOWN — Nolan Otto rolled to his left to escape the Ludlow pass rush. Less than 30 seconds remained, and the Belchertown football team trailed Ludlow by 6 on Thursday at home. Otto had thrown an incompletion on the previous snap but connected on the two prior passes to gain...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
Football: Jefferson to honor 1971 football team on Friday

The Jefferson High Foundation and the Dragon football team will honor the 1971 region championship team along with coaches, cheerleaders and band members on Friday before the Jefferson-Flowery Branch game at Memorial Stadium. Although relatively small in size and number, the 1971 squad is considered one of the best in...
JEFFERSON, GA

