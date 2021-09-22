Input-Output History Feedback Controller for Encrypted Control with Leveled Fully Homomorphic Encryption
Protecting the parameters, states, and input/output signals of a dynamic controller is essential for securely outsourcing its computation to an untrusted third party. Although a fully homomorphic encryption scheme allows the evaluation of controller operations with encrypted data, an encrypted dynamic controller with the encryption scheme destabilizes a closed-loop system or degrades the control performance due to overflow. This paper presents a novel controller representation based on input-output history data to implement an encrypted dynamic controller that operates without destabilization and performance degradation. An algorithm for efficient encrypted control computation is also proposed using single instruction/multiple data operations based on a batching technique. Furthermore, this study analyzes the stability and performance degradation of a closed-loop system caused by the effects of controller encryption. A numerical simulation demonstrates the feasibility of the proposed encrypted control scheme, which inherits the control performance of the original controller at a sufficient level.arxiv.org
Comments / 0