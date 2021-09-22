Gotta catch 'em all: a Multistage Framework for honeypot fingerprinting
Honeypots are decoy systems that lure attackers by presenting them with a seemingly vulnerable system. They provide an early detection mechanism as well as a method for learning how adversaries work and think. However, over the last years, a number of researchers have shown methods for fingerprinting honeypots. This significantly decreases the value of a honeypot; if an attacker is able to recognize the existence of such a system, they can evade it. In this article, we revisit the honeypot identification field, by providing a holistic framework that includes state of the art and novel fingerprinting components. We decrease the probability of false positives by proposing a rigid multi-step approach for labeling a system as a honeypot. We perform extensive scans covering 2.9 billion addresses of the IPv4 space and identify a total of 21,855 honeypot instances. Moreover, we present a number of interesting side-findings such as the identification of more than 354,431 non-honeypot systems that represent potentially vulnerable servers (e.g. SSH servers with default password configurations and vulnerable versions). Lastly, we discuss countermeasures against honeypot fingerprinting techniques.arxiv.org
