Blackford County, IN

C.O.M.E. Provides Mentorship, Fellowship, and Life Skills to Area Youth

By Scott Shaffer, News Times Writer
hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Christian Outdoor Ministry Experience (COME) held its seventh annual Wild Game Dinner Saturday evening serving a small crowd at the Blackford County Fairgrounds. The menu included deer sausage with cheese and crackers, fried fish, turkey and noodles, pulled duck, deer sloppy joes, deer chili, squirrel pot pie, crock pot bear, smoked alligator, corn, green beans, mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, and assorted desserts and beverages.

