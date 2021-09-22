CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Most Results of Socio-Technical Security User Studies Are False

By Thomas Gross
 6 days ago

Background. In recent years, cyber security user studies have been scrutinized for their reporting completeness, statistical reporting fidelity, statistical reliability and biases. It remains an open question what strength of evidence positive reports of such studies actually yield. We focus on the extent to which positive reports indicate relation true in reality, that is, a probabilistic assessment.

