Dublin-based duo Daniela Angione and Michael Farren have released their sophomore LP Sonic Day Codas and finds the couple have perfected their blend of ambient post-rock and shoegaze. The lockdown affording the band to spend more time and care in honing a sound they have been working on since their excellent debut, Ghosts Fade on Skylines (Midsummer Madness, 2019). Brutally heavy at times (Cyanotic, Devolved) and tender at others (Microdose, Waves of Life) Sonic Day Codas encapsulates the shoegaze genre’s most ethereal and punishing aspects; sometimes even at once (Sunflower, Arcana). While interest in shoegaze may be on the uptick, rare is the LP that captures everything we love about it like this. Special thanks to Michael Farren for taking time out for this interview.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO