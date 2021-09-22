The Experience, Alameda: La Penca Azul News!
Look who’s at Southwest Airlines (Terminal 2 ) – La Penca Azul!. Besides their Taco Truck on High St in Oakland, they’re now at the airport. In Alameda the Guzman family has been serving up delicious Mexican food and margaritas to happy customers for over 25 years. Their taco bar is known for their handmade tortillas and fresh salsas made daily. Delicious tacos topped with fresh cilantro and pickled onions, antojitos, burritos, quesadillas, and more. They have a fun Tequila Bar serving only 100% blue agave Tequilas, plus cocktails, beer, and wine.www.sfonthebay.com
