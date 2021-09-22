The Experience, Alameda: La Penca Azul News!

You can look and high and low for the best barbecue ribs in Illinois. For us in Rockford, you won't have to go too far in order to try them. If you're downstate Illinois, you will probably need to drive some. Not saying that there aren't great barbecue joints down there, but to get the best barbecue ribs in the state, you'll have to go to Chicago.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO