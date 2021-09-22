CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Experience, Alameda: La Penca Azul News!

By MaryLou Thiercof
sfonthebay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook who’s at Southwest Airlines (Terminal 2 ) – La Penca Azul!. Besides their Taco Truck on High St in Oakland, they’re now at the airport. In Alameda the Guzman family has been serving up delicious Mexican food and margaritas to happy customers for over 25 years. Their taco bar is known for their handmade tortillas and fresh salsas made daily. Delicious tacos topped with fresh cilantro and pickled onions, antojitos, burritos, quesadillas, and more. They have a fun Tequila Bar serving only 100% blue agave Tequilas, plus cocktails, beer, and wine.

www.sfonthebay.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Avion Azul opens at Mason City Airport terminal

MASON CITY, Iowa - Whether traveling by automobile or plane, there's now a new restaurant available to travelers at the Mason City Airport. Avion Azul, meaning 'blue airplane' in Spanish, officially opened their doors Wednesday inside the former CAVU Patriot Wings space inside the terminal. The Mexican restaurant is owned by brothers David and Catarino Martinez. Both have plenty of restaurant experience; their father owns Ay Jalisco in Forest City and Lake Mills. Their menu features soups, burritos, chimichangas, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, fajitas and other traditional Mexican fare, as well as Jarritos, margaritas, cocktails, wine, beer and agua fresca.
MASON CITY, IA
BevNET.com

La Adelita Tequila Launches Luxury Culinary Experience With Adelita Caviar Collection

MIAMI, Fla. — The critically acclaimed La Adelita Tequila Single Estate Tequila, is excited to introduce a revolutionary new culinary experience with the launch of Adelita Caviar, three carefully curated and sustainably sourced caviar offerings in collaboration with the California Caviar Company, founded by Deborah Keane, the “Caviar Queen”. The exclusive pairings were selected in partnership with world-renowned Chef Matt Zubrod of The Little Nell in Aspen to perfectly accompany La Adelita’s Blanco, Reposado and Cristalino Tequilas.
DRINKS
The Alameda Daily

Check out these Alameda homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome home to this bright and sunny abode. Close to BART, shops, needs a little TLC but has grand potential. Featuring lovely living
ALAMEDA, CA
The Alameda Daily

Alameda calendar: Events coming up

1. Emerge Global “ Bombard the Bay “; 2. Punks Parade presents: Black Saturday Bazaar; 3. How To Improve Your Memory - Oakland; 4. Bolloween Ball Cruise : Third Annual Bollywood Halloween Costume Party; 5. Yoga at Almanac Beer Co.;
ALAMEDA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 24 Items

We all fondly remember the iconic and popular foods from Costco's past like the Cinnamon Rolls and Italian Garlic Loaves from the bakery or the Combo Pizza and Polish Dogs from the food court. The items on this list are gone but not forgotten, and it's unfortunately about to grow.
RETAIL
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Taco Trucks#Mexican Food#La Penca Azul News#Southwest Airlines#Tequila Bar
97ZOK

Illinois Restaurant’s Barbecue Ribs Named One of the Best in America

You can look and high and low for the best barbecue ribs in Illinois. For us in Rockford, you won't have to go too far in order to try them. If you're downstate Illinois, you will probably need to drive some. Not saying that there aren't great barbecue joints down there, but to get the best barbecue ribs in the state, you'll have to go to Chicago.
ROCKFORD, IL
KEPR

Local couple putting down roots with two new restaurants

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A popular Tri-Cities food truck and catering business is putting down roots as they get ready to open two new restaurants. Co-owners Jessie and Susanne Ayala have been in the food business for quite some time. The couple is opening Ciao Trattoria in downtown Pasco at the...
PASCO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Mashed

The Best Frozen French Fries Brand, According To 62% Of People

Some grocery items can be bought off-brand, with no one able to tell the difference. But when it comes to french fries, people apparently have major opinions. A recent Mashed survey polled 657 people in the U.S. to find out their preferred frozen french fry brand, and the results are overwhelmingly in favor of one all-American favorite.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sun Journal

Couple to open new soul food restaurant in Vanceboro

Vanceboro residents will now be able to stay out of their own kitchen and still soon be able to enjoy a down-home, cooked meal without traveling too far and for some, not at all without the labor. Have you ever had a long day at work? You are tired and...
VANCEBORO, NC
Only In Southern California

Pann’s Restaurant In Southern California is Where History and Good Food Meet

If you love history, pop culture, and good food, you’ve got to check out Pann’s Restaurant in Los Angeles. A pillar in the city, it’s been around since the late 1950s and carries the nostalgia of the times. Few things have changed about the iconic diner, which has starred in movies and photoshoots for decades. As if that wasn’t cool enough, the menu that the restaurant offers is outstanding.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Only In Georgia

Bomb Biscuits In Georgia’s Irwin Street Market Will Change The Way You Breakfast

Everyone knows that if you’re looking for a soul-satisfying biscuit in the United States, you’ll head on over to Georgia. It’s really that simple. Nobody does biscuits quite like they do in the Peach State. This especially rings true for a particular biscuit outpost known as Bomb Biscuits. What originally started as a pop-up dinner […] The post Bomb Biscuits In Georgia’s Irwin Street Market Will Change The Way You Breakfast appeared first on Only In Your State.
GEORGIA STATE
Omaha.com

Closed now for nearly 30 years, Peony Park was a center of fun for generations

Peony Park has been gone for nearly 30 years. Can you believe it?. A generation of Omahans — and newcomers — likely are unaware that the city’s major amusement spot from the 1930s through the park’s closure in 1994 was at 78th and Cass Streets. A shopping area anchored by a Hy-Vee Supermarket has replaced it.
OMAHA, NE
Jim Woods

3 Places To Get A Great Breakfast

Wanting to have an amazing breakfast? Well, the good news is you're absolutely in luck! Here are three handy options you need to try!. This old-school diner is a classic in Akron. Fred's is well-known for the best breakfasts in Akron. They are opened from Friday to Sunday from 3 am to 3pm, with breakfast available all day. Their hashbrowns are delicious, and their eggs are also a must try as they are always cooked to perfection. The helpful staff is quick to pour hot coffee in your cup . If you're looking for a lunch instead of breakfast, they also have an incredible spinach salad and awesome burgers too.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy