Goalie Craig Wende returns to Georgia Swarm via trade with Rochester

By From Staff Reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Swarm announced Wednesday the acquisition of goalie Craig Wende from the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for Georgia’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft. The deal is pending league approval. Wende returns to the Swarm after spending the shortened 2019-20 season with the Knighthawks. The netminder began...

