Prenatal docosahexaenoic acid effect on maternal-infant DHA-equilibrium and fetal neurodevelopment: a randomized clinical trial

By Kathleen M. Gustafson
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaternal–infant equilibrium occurs when cord blood docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is less than or equal to maternal DHA at delivery. Equilibrium may be an indicator of sufficient DHA for optimal fetal and infant neurodevelopment. The purpose of this study was to test the effect of maternal DHA supplementation on equilibrium status and fetal neurodevelopment.

Nature.com

Clinical, functional and inflammatory evaluation in asthmatic patients after a simple short-term educational program: a randomized trial

Beatriz Mangueira Saraiva Romanholo ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0853-97081,3,4. This study aimed to evaluate the clinical evolution, functional parameters and inflammatory activity of asthma in patients who submitted to an educational intervention. 58 adult patients over 18 years of age with partly controlled and uncontrolled asthma were randomized into an intervention group (IG) (N = 32) and a control group (CG) (N = 26) and evaluated for 12 weeks. The Asthma Control Test (ACT), Asthma Control Questionnaire (ACQ), Asthma Quality Life Questionnaire (AQLQ) and Beck Depression Inventory (BDI) questionnaires were applied. Spirometry, exhaled nitric oxide (NO), exhaled breath condensate (EBC) and induced sputum (IS), measurement of the peak flow and symptoms were performed. The IG patients received an educational activity for 30 min applied by a nurse. Statistical analysis: analysis of variance with repeated intragroup measures. IG presented a decreased number of eosinophils in IS and IL-17A in EBC, an increase in the percentage of FEV1 before and after bronchodilator and an improvement in quality of life compared to the CG. There was an improvement in depression levels and a decrease in IL-4 and IL-5 in the IS and in the EBC in both groups. Our results suggest that an educational intervention can bring benefits concerning the control of inflammation, lung function alterations, quality of life and levels of depression in asthmatic patients. Registration: ClinicalTrials.gov; NCT03655392.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Vitamin D oral intermittent treatment (DO IT) study, a randomized clinical trial with individual loading regimen

Comparison of several regimens of oral vitamin D including an individually calculated loading regimen with the aim of achieving serum values > 75 nmol/l. Interventional, randomized, 3-arm study in vitamin D-deficient outpatients. Participants were allocated to supplementation of 24,000 IU vitamin D monthly over three months, using either a monthly drinking solution (Vi-De 3) or capsule (D3 VitaCaps), or an individualized loading regimen with the capsules taken weekly. For the loading regimen, the cumulative dose was calculated according to baseline 25-hydroxy-vitamin D (25(OH)D) serum value and body weight. Main inclusion criteria were age ≥ 18 years and 25(OH)D serum concentration < 50 nmol/l. The primary outcome was 25(OH)D serum concentration one week after treatment termination. Secondary endpoints were patient’s preferences and adverse events. Full datasets were obtained from 52 patients. Mean 25(OH)D values were statistically significant higher after a loading regimen compared to a monthly administration of 24,000 IU vitamin D (76.4 ± 15.8 vs 61.4 ± 10.8 nmol/l; p < 0.01). All patients treated with the loading regimen reached sufficient 25(OH)D values > 50 nmol/l. Serum 25(OH)D values > 75 nmol/l were observed more frequently in patients taking the loading regimen (47% vs 11% drinking solution vs 12% capsules). Vitamin D-related adverse effects did not occur in any treatment groups. Capsules were preferred by 88.5% of the patients. Compared to treatments with monthly intake of 24,000 IU vitamin D, the intake of an individually calculated weekly loading regimen was able to raise serum concentrations > 50 nmol/l in all cases within a safe range.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Micronutritional status after pylorus preserving duodenopancreatectomy: analysis of data from a randomized controlled trial

Physical frailty and nutritional malassimilation are often observed after pancreaticoduodenectomy for pancreatic cancer. But long-term data concerning the course of micronutrient status is still missing. Micronutrient status after pylorus preserving pancreaticoduodenectomy with a follow-up of 12 months was evaluated using data of a randomized controlled trial. 47 patients were randomized with respect to the physiotherapy regimen they received (intensified physiotherapy: n = 22; standard physiotherapy: n = 25). Nutritional status was recorded preoperatively and postoperatively after one week, 3, 6 and 12 months. BMI, body fat measurement and albumin, lipid, iron and bone metabolism parameters, vitamins A, B1 B6 and B12, homocysteine, folic acid, and trace elements were measured. Laboratory values were analyzed descriptively. Differences between the groups were analyzed using the t-test in SPSS. For vitamin D, B1, B6 and iron a deficiency over time could be demonstrated with 50% of all patients or more being below normal range. The other laboratory values were in low normal range after 3 months and later. Significant differences between groups were found in cholesterol, HDL and selenium levels (corrected p-values < 0.033 in all cases). Vitamin D and iron should be supplemented postoperatively in the long term, and vitamin B1 and B6 substitution should be considered in symptomatic patients. Levels of malnutrition induced fatigue should be comparable between both groups. However, the role of nutritional status on other health-related aspects such as quality of life should be the focus of further studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

PaCO2-management in the neuro-critical care of patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage

The partial pressure of carbon dioxide (PaCO2) in the arterial blood is a strong vasomodulator affecting cerebral blood flow and the risk of cerebral edema and ischemia after acute brain injury. In turn, both complications are related to poor outcome in patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH). We aimed to analyze the effect of PaCO2 levels on the course and outcome of aSAH. All patients of a single institution treated for aSAH over 13.5 years were included (n = 633). Daily PaCO2 values from arterial blood gas measurements were recorded for up to 2 weeks after ictus. The study endpoints were: delayed cerebral ischemia (DCI), need for decompressive craniectomy due to increased intracranial pressure > 20 mmHg refractory to conservative treatment and poor outcome at 6-months follow-up (modified Rankin scale > 2). By correlations with the study endpoints, clinically relevant cutoffs for the 14-days mean values for the lowest and highest daily PaCO2 levels were defined by receiver operating characteristic curve analysis. Association with the study endpoints for the identifies subgroups was analyzed using multivariate analysis. The optimal range for PaCO2 values was identified between 30 and 38 mmHg. ASAH patients with poor initial condition (WFNS 4/5) were less likely to show PaCO2 values within the range of 30–38 mmHg (p < 0.001, OR = 0.44). In the multivariate analysis, PaCO2 values between 30 and 38 mmHg were associated with a lower risk for decompressive craniectomy (p = 0.042, aOR = 0.27), DCI occurrence (p = 0.035; aOR = 0.50), and poor patient outcome (p = 0.004; aOR = 0.42). The data from this study shows an independent positive association between low normal mean PaCO2 values during the acute phase of aSAH and patients’ outcome. This effect might be attributed to the reduction of intracranial hypertension and alterations in the cerebral blood flow.
SCIENCE
Robust behavioural effects in response to acute, but not repeated, terpene administration in Zebrafish (Danio rerio)

Terpenes are fragrant aromatic compounds produced by a variety of plants, most notably cannabis and hops. With increasing legalization of cannabis there is a need to better understand the behavioural effects of terpenes and ultimately their therapeutic value. Our study investigated the dose-dependent impact of three terpenes (limonene 0.25, 0.5, 0.75%; β-myrcene 0.001, 0.01, 0.1%; and 0.0001, 0.001, 0.00125% linalool) on zebrafish (Danio rerio) behaviour when exposed both acutely and repeatedly over a 7-day period. Anxiety-like behaviour, boldness, and locomotion were assessed using the open field test and the novel object approach test. In the acute dosing experiment, limonene and β-myrcene exposed groups demonstrated a significant decrease in locomotion, a decrease in anxiety-like behaviour, and an increase in boldness, while linalool treatment groups demonstrated only minor alterations in locomotion. Moreover, repeated exposure to limonene (0.39%) or β-myrcene (0.0083%) for a seven day period did not result in any significant behavioural effects. In conclusion, our study provides support for an anxiolytic and sedative effect in zebrafish in response to acute limonene and β-myrcene exposure that is no longer present after one week of repeated exposure.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Real-world effectiveness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy for delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae after carbon monoxide poisoning

To assess real-world effectiveness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) on delayed neuropsychiatric sequelae (DNS) after carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning we conducted a retrospective review of patients with CO poisoning admitted to Linkou Chang-Gung Memorial Hospital, Taiwan’s largest medical center, during 2009–2015. We included patients developing DNS after CO poisoning and compared improvements in neuropsychiatric function, with and without HBOT, after 12 months post-DNS to understand differences in recovery rates. DNS improvement-associated factors were also evaluated. We used receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis to assess the role of time elapsed between DNS diagnosis and HBOT initiation in predicting DNS improvement. A total of 62 patients developed DNS, of whom 11 recovered while the rest did not. Possible factors predicting DNS improvement included receiving HBOT post-DNS (72.7% vs 25.5%; P = 0.006), and treatment with more than three HBOT sessions during acute stage CO poisoning (81.8% vs 27.5%; P = 0.003). The relevant area under the ROC curve was 0.789 (95% CI 0.603–0.974), and the best cut-off point was 3 days post-DNS diagnosis, with 87.5% sensitivity and 61.5% specificity. Early HBOT in patients who developed DNS after CO poisoning significantly improved their DNS symptoms, with treatment effects sustained for 1 year after DNS diagnosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Glutamatergic and GABAergic metabolite levels in schizophrenia-spectrum disorders: a meta-analysis of H-magnetic resonance spectroscopy studies

The glutamate (Glu) and gamma aminobutyric acid (GABA) hypotheses of schizophrenia were proposed in the 1980s. However, current findings on those metabolite levels in schizophrenia have been inconsistent, and the relationship between their abnormalities and the pathophysiology of schizophrenia remains unclear. To summarize the nature of the alterations of glutamatergic and GABAergic systems in schizophrenia, we conducted meta-analyses of proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy (1H-MRS) studies examining these metabolite levels.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A guide in lentiviral vector production for hard-to-transfect cells, using cardiac-derived c-kit expressing cells as a model system

Gene therapy revolves around modifying genetic makeup by inserting foreign nucleic acids into targeted cells via gene delivery methods to treat a particular disease. While the genes targeted play a key role in gene therapy, the gene delivery system used is also of utmost importance as it determines the success of gene therapy. As primary cells and stem cells are often the target cells for gene therapy in clinical trials, the delivery system would need to be robust, and viral-based entries such as lentiviral vectors work best at transporting the transgene into the cells. However, even within lentiviral vectors, several parameters can affect the functionality of the delivery system. Using cardiac-derived c-kit expressing cells (CCs) as a model system, this study aims to optimize lentiviral production by investigating various experimental factors such as the generation of the lentiviral system, concentration method, and type of selection marker. Our findings showed that the 2nd generation system with pCMV-dR8.2 dvpr as the packaging plasmid produced a 7.3-fold higher yield of lentiviral production compared to psPAX2. Concentrating the virus with ultracentrifuge produced a higher viral titer at greater than 5 × 105 infectious unit values/ml (IFU/ml). And lastly, the minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) of puromycin selection marker was 10 μg/mL and 7 μg/mL for HEK293T and CCs, demonstrating the suitability of antibiotic selection for all cell types. This encouraging data can be extrapolated and applied to other difficult-to-transfect cells, such as different types of stem cells or primary cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hospitalization outcomes among brain metastasis patients receiving radiation therapy with or without stereotactic radiosurgery from the 2005–2014 Nationwide Inpatient Sample

The purpose of this study was to compare hospitalization outcomes among US inpatients with brain metastases who received stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and/or non-SRS radiation therapies without neurosurgical intervention. A cross-sectional study was conducted whereby existing data on 35,199 hospitalization records (non-SRS alone: 32,981; SRS alone: 1035; SRS + non-SRS: 1183) from 2005 to 2014 Nationwide Inpatient Sample were analyzed. Targeted maximum likelihood estimation and Super Learner algorithms were applied to estimate average treatment effects (ATE), marginal odds ratios (MOR) and causal risk ratio (CRR) for three distinct types of radiation therapy in relation to hospitalization outcomes, including length of stay (‘ ≥ 7 days’ vs. ‘ < 7 days’) and discharge destination (‘non-routine’ vs. ‘routine’), controlling for patient and hospital characteristics. Recipients of SRS alone (ATE = − 0.071, CRR = 0.88, MOR = 0.75) or SRS + non-SRS (ATE = − 0.17, CRR = 0.70, MOR = 0.50) had shorter hospitalizations as compared to recipients of non-SRS alone. Recipients of SRS alone (ATE = − 0.13, CRR = 0.78, MOR = 0.59) or SRS + non-SRS (ATE = − 0.17, CRR = 0.72, MOR = 0.51) had reduced risks of non-routine discharge as compared to recipients of non-SRS alone. Similar analyses suggested recipients of SRS alone had shorter hospitalizations and similar risk of non-routine discharge when compared to recipients of SRS + non-SRS radiation therapies. SRS alone or in combination with non-SRS therapies may reduce the risks of prolonged hospitalization and non-routine discharge among hospitalized US patients with brain metastases who underwent radiation therapy without neurosurgical intervention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Identification of neutralising pembrolizumab anti-drug antibodies in patients with melanoma

Development of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) can interfere with therapeutic monoclonal antibodies and may lead to drug neutralisation and clinical disease progression. Measurement of circulating drug levels and development of ADAs in the setting of anti-programmed cell death-1 agent pembrolizumab has not been well-studied. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays were used to measure pembrolizumab drug level and ADAs in 41 patients with melanoma at baseline, Time-point 1 (3 weeks) and Time-point 2 (21 weeks). Assay results were related to patient demographics and clinical outcome data at 6 months. The median pembrolizumab drug level at 3 weeks was 237 ng/μL and did not correlate with age, sex or body surface area.17/41 patients had an ADA detected at any timepoint, with the highest prevalence at Timepoint 1 (median concentration = 17 ng/μL). The presence of an ADA did not correlate with clinical progression at 6 months. 3/41 (7%) of patients displayed a falling pembrolizumab drug level and rising ADA titre between Timepoint 1 and 2 suggestive of a neutralising ADA. Pembrolizumab drug levels and ADAs can be readily measured. The rates of total and treatment-emergent ADAs may be higher in “real-word” settings than those previously reported. Larger studies are needed to determine effect of neutralising ADAs on long-term clinical outcome.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Oxysterol binding protein-like 3 (OSBPL3) is a novel driver gene that promotes tumor growth in part through R-Ras/Akt signaling in gastric cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is one of the most lethal malignant tumors. To improve the prognosis of GC, the identification of novel driver genes as therapeutic targets is in urgent need. Here, we aimed to identify novel driver genes and clarify their roles in gastric cancer. OSBPL3 was identified as a candidate driver gene by in silico analysis of public genomic datasets. OSBPL3 expression was analyzed by RT-qPCR and immunohistochemistry in GC cells and tissues. The biological functions and mechanisms of OSBPL3 in GC were examined in vitro and in vivo using GC cells. The association between OSBPL3 expression and clinical outcome in GC patients was also evaluated. Overexpression of OSBPL3 was detected in GC cells with OSBPL3 DNA copy number gains and promoter hypomethylation. OSBPL3-knockdown reduced GC cell growth in vitro and in vivo by inhibiting cell cycle progression. Moreover, an active Ras pull-down assay and western blotting demonstrated that OSBPL3 activates the R-Ras/Akt signaling pathway in GC cells. In a clinical analysis of two GC datasets, high OSBPL3 expression was predictive of a poor prognosis. Our findings suggest that OSBPL3 is a novel driver gene stimulating the R-Ras/Akt signaling pathway and a potential therapeutic target in GC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Digital intervention increases influenza vaccination rates for people with diabetes in a decentralized randomized trial

People with diabetes (PWD) have an increased risk of developing influenza-related complications, including pneumonia, abnormal glycemic events, and hospitalization. Annual influenza vaccination is recommended for PWD, but vaccination rates are suboptimal. The study aimed to increase influenza vaccination rate in people with self-reported diabetes. This study was a prospective, 1:1 randomized controlled trial of a 6-month Digital Diabetes Intervention in U.S. adults with diabetes. The intervention group received monthly messages through an online health platform. The control group received no intervention. Difference in self-reported vaccination rates was tested using multivariable logistic regression controlling for demographics and comorbidities. The study was registered at clinicaltrials.gov: NCT03870997. A total of 10,429 participants reported influenza vaccination status (5158 intervention, mean age (±SD) = 46.8 (11.1), 78.5% female; 5271 control, Mean age (±SD) = 46.7 (11.2), 79.4% female). After a 6-month intervention, 64.2% of the intervention arm reported influenza vaccination, vers us 61.1% in the control arm (diff = 3.1, RR = 1.05, 95% CI [1.02, 1.08], p = 0.0013, number needed to treat = 33 to obtain 1 additional vaccination). Completion of one or more intervention messages was associated with up to an 8% increase in vaccination rate (OR 1.27, 95% CI [1.17, 1.38], p < 0.0001). The intervention improved influenza vaccination rates in PWD, suggesting that leveraging new technology to deliver knowledge and information can improve influenza vaccination rates in high-risk populations to reduce public health burden of influenza. Rapid cycle innovation could maximize the effects of these digital interventions in the future with other populations and vaccines.
HEALTH
Valsartan in early-stage hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: a randomized phase 2 trial

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is often caused by pathogenic variants in sarcomeric genes and characterized by left ventricular (LV) hypertrophy, myocardial fibrosis and increased risk of heart failure and arrhythmias. There are no existing therapies to modify disease progression. In this study, we conducted a multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of the angiotensin II receptor blocker valsartan in attenuating disease evolution in early HCM. In total, 178 participants with early-stage sarcomeric HCM were randomized (1:1) to receive valsartan (320 mg daily in adults; 80–160 mg daily in children) or placebo for 2 years (NCT01912534). Standardized changes from baseline to year 2 in LV wall thickness, mass and volumes; left atrial volume; tissue Doppler diastolic and systolic velocities; and serum levels of high-sensitivity troponin T and N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic protein were integrated into a single composite z-score as the primary outcome. Valsartan (n = 88) improved cardiac structure and function compared to placebo (n = 90), as reflected by an increase in the composite z-score (between-group difference +0.231, 95% confidence interval (+0.098, +0.364); P = 0.001), which met the primary endpoint of the study. Treatment was well-tolerated. These results indicate a key opportunity to attenuate disease progression in early-stage sarcomeric HCM with an accessible and safe medication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The long non-coding RNA HOTAIRM1 promotes tumor aggressiveness and radiotherapy resistance in glioblastoma

Glioblastoma is the most common malignant primary brain tumor. To date, clinically relevant biomarkers are restricted to isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) gene 1 or 2 mutations and O6-methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter methylation. Long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have been shown to contribute to glioblastoma pathogenesis and could potentially serve as novel biomarkers. The clinical significance of HOXA Transcript Antisense RNA, Myeloid-Specific 1 (HOTAIRM1) was determined by analyzing HOTAIRM1 in multiple glioblastoma gene expression data sets for associations with prognosis, as well as, IDH mutation and MGMT promoter methylation status. Finally, the role of HOTAIRM1 in glioblastoma biology and radiotherapy resistance was characterized in vitro and in vivo. We identified HOTAIRM1 as a candidate lncRNA whose up-regulation is significantly associated with shorter survival of glioblastoma patients, independent from IDH mutation and MGMT promoter methylation. Glioblastoma cell line models uniformly showed reduced cell viability, decreased invasive growth and diminished colony formation capacity upon HOTAIRM1 down-regulation. Integrated proteogenomic analyses revealed impaired mitochondrial function and determination of reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels confirmed increased ROS levels upon HOTAIRM1 knock-down. HOTAIRM1 knock-down decreased expression of transglutaminase 2 (TGM2), a candidate protein implicated in mitochondrial function, and knock-down of TGM2 mimicked the phenotype of HOTAIRM1 down-regulation in glioblastoma cells. Moreover, HOTAIRM1 modulates radiosensitivity of glioblastoma cells both in vitro and in vivo. Our data support a role for HOTAIRM1 as a driver of biological aggressiveness, radioresistance and poor outcome in glioblastoma. Targeting HOTAIRM1 may be a promising new therapeutic approach.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: The promise(s) of mesenchymal stem cell therapy in averting preclinical diabetes: lessons from in vivo and in vitro model systems

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Bhonde R. which was incorrectly given as Bhonde Ramesh R. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Present address: Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, 411018, India. Division of Cell and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aedes fluviatilis cell lines as new tools to study metabolic and immune interactions in mosquito-Wolbachia symbiosis

In the present work, we established two novel embryonic cell lines from the mosquito Aedes fluviatilis containing or not the naturally occurring symbiont bacteria Wolbachia, which were called wAflu1 and Aflu2, respectively. We also obtained wAflu1 without Wolbachia after tetracycline treatment, named wAflu1.tet. Morphofunctional characterization was performed to help elucidate the symbiont-host interaction in the context of energy metabolism regulation and molecular mechanisms of the immune responses involved. The presence of Wolbachia pipientis improves energy performance in A. fluviatilis cells; it affects the regulation of key energy sources such as lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates, making the distribution of actin more peripheral and with extensions that come into contact with neighboring cells. Additionally, innate immunity mechanisms were activated, showing that the wAflu1 and wAflu1.tet cells are responsive after the stimulus using Gram negative bacteria. Therefore, this work confirms the natural, mutually co-regulating symbiotic relationship between W. pipientis and A. fluviatilis, modulating the host metabolism and immune pathway activation. The results presented here add important resources to the current knowledge of Wolbachia-arthropod interactions.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Intradiscal quantitative chemical exchange saturation transfer MRI signal correlates with discogenic pain in human patients

Low back pain (LBP) is often a result of a degenerative process in the intervertebral disc. The precise origin of discogenic pain is diagnosed by the invasive procedure of provocative discography (PD). Previously, we developed quantitative chemical exchange saturation transfer (qCEST) magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to detect pH as a biomarker for discogenic pain. Based on these findings we initiated a clinical study with the goal to evaluate the correlation between qCEST values and PD results in LBP patients. Twenty five volunteers with chronic low back pain were subjected to T2-weighted (T2w) and qCEST MRI scans followed by PD. A total of 72 discs were analyzed. The average qCEST signal value of painful discs was significantly higher than non-painful discs (p = 0.012). The ratio between qCEST and normalized T2w was found to be significantly higher in painful discs compared to non-painful discs (p = 0.0022). A receiver operating characteristics (ROC) analysis indicated that qCEST/T2w ratio could be used to differentiate between painful and non-painful discs with 78% sensitivity and 81% specificity. The results of the study suggest that qCEST could be used for the diagnosis of discogenic pain, in conjunction with the commonly used T2w scan.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Conserved and species-specific chromatin remodeling and regulatory dynamics during mouse and chicken limb bud development

Chromatin remodeling and genomic alterations impact spatio-temporal regulation of gene expression, which is central to embryonic development. The analysis of mouse and chicken limb development provides important insights into the morphoregulatory mechanisms, however little is known about the regulatory differences underlying their morphological divergence. Here, we identify the underlying shared and species-specific epigenomic and genomic variations. In mouse forelimb buds, we observe striking synchrony between the temporal dynamics of chromatin accessibility and gene expression, while their divergence in chicken wing buds uncovers species-specific regulatory heterochrony. In silico mapping of transcription factor binding sites and computational footprinting establishes the developmental time-restricted transcription factor-DNA interactions. Finally, the construction of target gene networks for HAND2 and GLI3 transcriptional regulators reveals both conserved and species-specific interactions. Our analysis reveals the impact of genome evolution on the regulatory interactions orchestrating vertebrate limb bud morphogenesis and provides a molecular framework for comparative Evo-Devo studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Novel Therapeutic Approach Using Drug-loaded Adipose-derived Stem Cells for Pancreatic Cancer

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-53807-w, published online 29 November 2019. The Authors have retracted this article because they are no longer confident that all of the adipose tissue used in this study was obtained under the protocol approved by the Ethics Committee. All Authors agree with the retraction and its...
CANCER

