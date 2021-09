I like a deckbuilder. I’ve played all of the good, and bad ones. I’m a particular fan of Slay the Spire. When I got an opportunity to play Draft of Darkness, I took it. Draft of Darkness takes cues from things like Resident Evil and Slay the Spire to create a whole new beast. You’ll play as Jake, starting out. There are a total of 3 characters, but two of them will need to be unlocked through playing the game. Jake can use a pistol or a flashlight as his weapon. His starting deck is built around the pistol. You start out in an area just called Residence. Perhaps, it is a residence of evil?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO