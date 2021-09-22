Gladiators add Anthony Florentino to defense

The GC Trojans were again victorious last Saturday in a home field match up against the New Hyde Park Gladiators. The game followed a familiar format with Garden City dominating its opponent on both sides of the ball, but uncharacteristically the scoring began well into the second quarter. After holding GC scoreless in the first quarter, the Gladiator defense faltered, allowing 34 unanswered points by the high octane GC offense. Touchdowns by Jack Cascadden, QB Luke Schmitt, and RJ Votruba put GC in the driver’s seat, effectively cruising through the final quarter. Aidan Considine, Jackson Perisa, Anthony Cuccia, and Francesco Ingrassia all contributed to the GC offensive onslaught, making big plays and moving the ball with expert efficiency. The GC defense was strong all game led by Will Paisley, Brendan Staub, Robert Derkash, Jimmy Vinciguerra, and Matt Kephart. Once again, the opposing team’s point tally was anemic, with a paltry 7 points allowed. Andrew Cresuillo, Sawyer Olsen, Tristan Mullahey, and Ryan Krieg held firm on the line of scrimmage, which is nothing new for the GC defensive crew. When time expired, the scoreboard displayed the results of yet another great effort, 34-7. GC Trojans win the game. That’s nothing new, but nothing about these wins each week is easy.

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO