Combat Sports

Round Four: The Spell Remains (1974-2016)

wsiu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuhammad Ali shocks the world by defeating George Foreman, winning back the heavyweight title and becoming the most famous man on earth. After retiring in 1981, he travels the world spreading his Islamic faith, and becomes a symbol of peace and hope.

watch.wsiu.org

Muhammad Ali
George Foreman
