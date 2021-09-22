Pablo Mastroeni on role as interim coach, a desire to stay long-term + the latest on RSL

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Current Real Salt Lake interim manager Pablo Mastroeni has confirmed interest in taking over the position of manager on a full-time basis. “I had a meeting with the executives and what I said what that in this moment it is not about me, it is about taking the group and moving in the direction the club wants to move in,” he stated. “From either a playing perspective or a results perspective and if all of those things manifest in making it something that’s long-term then I am grateful for that but the most important thing for me is to not focus on myself. It’s not about keeping the job, it’s really about giving these guys something that they enjoy, something that I think we can flourish in, and more importantly, give the guys the leadership to take this team and run it. I think in the last couple of games the guys have been fantastic, they’re owning every aspect of the game, and as a coach that is the most powerful thing.”

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO