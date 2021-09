It is so important to keep yourself and your passengers safe while you are driving and be totally aware of the other road users as well. It does not do anyone any good if you should get behind a wheel feeling pressured or grumpy, least of all you. So, when you are going for a long trip, make sure that you are feeling happy and calm, that you are confident of your route, and that your car is roadworthy and safe for all who are traveling in it.

