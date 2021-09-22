TJCA falls in straight sets to Cherryville

AVONDALE — The Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (TJCA) volleyball team battled Cherryville in each set, but ended up dropping each by a slim margin in a sweep at the hands of Cherryville, 25-22, 25-20 and 25-23. “I’m really proud of the team,” head coach Jamie Carver said. “We haven’t played in a week due to COVID issues. I expected us to not play that well. I think if we had not been off for a week, the result would have been different.”