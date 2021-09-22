CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Management Software (VMS) Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Product Launch, 2020-2027

 4 days ago

The Video Management Software (VMS) Market is anticipated to garner a valuation of USD 28.92 billion by 2027 from its valuation of USD 4.82 billion in 2019, registering a significant CAGR of 20.5% throughout the forecast period. The rising need for enhanced security and the rapid adoption of the CCTV cameras and IP network cameras in the surveillance and security sector is creating an added demand for the video management software, in turn bolstering the growth of the market.

#Market Trends#Software Industry#Market Research#Cagr#Cctv#Ip#Vms
