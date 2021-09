Yes, I am ticked off that the petition signed has not been put on a ballot. The people have spoken and they have not responded to the citizens of Davidson County to get it done. Are we going to get it on a ballot? When? When citizens speak our Mayor and council members will be voted out on the next election for denying us the right to vote on the ridiculous higher taxes. Please, continue to fight to get this on a ballot soon.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO