Police chief interview, BSU and LGBTQ+ welcome events and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST
On a new edition of The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Mack Ervin III recaps the biggest stories produced by The State Hornet during the fourth week of classes. This week’s major highlights include a sit down interview with new police chief Chet Madison Jr., what the Sac State community thinks of and expects from Madison Jr. and the police department, welcome back events hosted by Black Student Union and the PRIDE Center, and the new exhibit in the University Union highlighting the ASI Children’s Center.statehornet.com
