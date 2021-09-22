CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police chief interview, BSU and LGBTQ+ welcome events and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

By Mack Ervin III
State Hornet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a new edition of The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Mack Ervin III recaps the biggest stories produced by The State Hornet during the fourth week of classes. This week’s major highlights include a sit down interview with new police chief Chet Madison Jr., what the Sac State community thinks of and expects from Madison Jr. and the police department, welcome back events hosted by Black Student Union and the PRIDE Center, and the new exhibit in the University Union highlighting the ASI Children’s Center.

The end of week three brings about another episode of The State Hornet Podcast featuring podcast editor Mack Ervin III. The big stories feature students being denied access to on-campus facilities for failing to certify their COVID-19 vaccination status, the Services for Students with Disabilities office transitioning to a paperless office and ASI’s primary goals for the 2020-21 academic year.
Alex Muegge is the copy editor for The State Hornet. This is his second semester with the paper and his third at Sac State. Previously, he worked as a staff writer for the ARC Current and was editor-in-chief of his high school paper: The Rio Mirada. Alex is the resident Marvel fan of the Hornet, and a majority of his pieces center around the MCU. In his free time he enjoys watching Marvel movies and spending time with his girlfriend.
NBC News’ “Southlake” podcast explores a Texas school district’s battle over teaching critical race theory in its classrooms, yet the town’s issues don’t stop at conflicts surrounding race. The latest episode focuses on LGBTQ bullying in the district and how one student felt unsupported by the school’s officials when she alleged harassment.Sept. 18, 2021.
On a new episode of The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Mack Ervin III goes over some of the biggest stories from the newsroom over the past week. This week’s major highlights include the town hall series for the vice president of inclusive excellence candidates, the journey some Chicanx/Latinx students face when going through the higher education system and the ongoing quest for the Black Student Union to help the community through virtual or in-person meetings.
Shout out to Chris Tompkins for taking the time to chat with me today! We talked about his new book Raising LGBTQ Allies, his work as a spiritual life coach, what “A Road Trip To Love” means, and more. Check out our full interview below –
