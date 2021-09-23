Family of teen killed in Galena Park neighborhood pleads for answers: 'We have to stop'

As the search is on for a suspect, ABC13 obtained exclusive surveillance footage capturing the moments before a 16-year-old was shot to death in Galena Park Monday morning.

A car is seen stopped for several minutes, just a feet away from the shooting on Leggett Drive.

Two people appear to be talking with someone inside the car. The car then drives off, and the two people walk away in the same direction.

About two and a half minutes later, at least 10 gunshots are heard.

Francisco Lopez was found dead in the front yard of a home around 1:30 a.m.

"It's sad, he gave his wings so soon," said Katia Lopez about her brother. "He was supposed to bury me, and now I have to bury him."

Katia said her parents thought Francisco was in his room sleeping, safe and sound Sunday night. Francisco was a student at Galena Park High School and Katia said their mother made sure he had his clothes picked out for Monday.

"My mom said goodnight to him, but I didn't get to say goodbye," Katia said.

She isn't sure why Francisco left their house. She also told ABC13 she isn't sure why someone would ever want to hurt her brother. Katia said he had a bright future ahead of him.

Francisco recently started a job and was excited about his first paycheck.

"He was such a sweet kid, so kind to everyone and so respectful," Katia said.

Katia can't say for sure whether it's definitely her brother in the surveillance footage. Meanwhile, the Harris County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed if the car seen in the footage is believed to be involved in the shooting. However, it's all caught just feet away from the crime.

As far as the second person walking, police believe there is a second shooting victim because of blood spatter that was discovered a block away, but they haven't been able to find that person.

Katia is now pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"We have to stop whoever did this tragedy to my brother, before someone else gets hurt," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Galena Park police.