Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty's harassment accuser speaks out

Nicki Minaj is now saying the White House is capping after they claimed they did not invite her for a visit. Minaj is not backing down and is sticking by her initial tweet claiming The White House invited her to speak with the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci, and U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy after she tweeted that headassery claiming a friend of her cousin became impotent or as a Trinidadian TV host called it had a “flat tire.” Both the CDC and even the Health Minister of Trinidad & Tobago had to waste time and debunk.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO