Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty's harassment accuser speaks out
A woman suing Nicki Minaj and her husband for alleged harassment is "tired of being afraid" of them. Jennifer Hough filed a lawsuit against the 'Super Bass' hitmaker and her spouse Kenneth Petty last month claiming they tried to bribe her and her family into recanting the 1995 allegation of rape she made against the music industry professional, resulting in him being convicted of attempted rape, and she has now explained she decided to take action after receiving "threats" from associates of the 38-year-old singer.www.arcamax.com
