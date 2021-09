When Kyle Serota (‘23) was in seventh grade, one of his teachers happened to be childhood friends with the legendary DJ-slash-producer Steve Aoki. At the time, Serota had just been getting into a musical niche consisting of techno, EDM and electronica acts, and the constant intake of such content inspired him to create his own. He was already an amateur DJ stumbling into his own image, slowly learning the ins and outs of production via Youtube videos and online forums.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO