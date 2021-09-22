Governor Announces Universal Mask Requirements For State-Regulated Child Care Facilities

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that parents in the state trying to find employment will be able to apply for 3 months of childcare assistance from the state. The Illinois Department of Human Services is expanding the Child Care Assistance Program. Pritzker says the expansion is a nation-leading program aimed at putting people back to work: “For parents looking for work, Illinois will provide three months of child care. Anyone who is engaged in a job search and otherwise qualifies for childcare assistance can access this benefit starting October 1st. DHS, Department of Human Services is working closely with its sister agencies as well as through its network of resource and referral agencies to support many families who may not have qualified for CCAP before. Despite claims by some that unemployment benefits were ruining the job market, we’ve now watched study after study prove that states that slashed unemployment benefits during the pandemic saw almost no uptick in job applicants, but a plurality of job seekers who are parents cite care responsibilities as their primary reason particularly those without college degrees.”

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO