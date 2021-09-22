CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Review: MONTERO checks the boxes but fails to live up to the lofty expectations set by its singles

By Jacob Tate
ricethresher.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s usually so much to say about Lil Nas X. There’s not a lot to say about “MONTERO”, at least not in the way that I expected going into the album. Lil Nas X has always been the moment since his country-trap fusion went on a run of historic pop dominance. Despite a relatively quiet two years after the success of “Old Town Road,” the former barb manages to stay on our Twitter feeds due to an ability to manufacture outrage and press to an extent that we haven’t seen since 2013 Miley Cyrus. To this point, Lil Nas X justified his omnipresence with music just as dominant as his personality— tracks like ”MONTERO” and “INDUSTRY BABY” still have a headlock on every Rice party’s Spotify queue. However, Nas X’s debut album, “MONTERO”, proves that capturing the zeitgeist over the course of an album is much harder.

www.ricethresher.org

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Lil Nas X Drops the Mask on a Strikingly Personal 'Montero': Album Review

Whether he’s posting fake pregnancy photos or courting controversy with eye-popping visuals, Lil Nas X’s mastery of viral marketing is peerless. In some ways, however, the music has felt like an afterthought. On his debut album, “Montero,” Nas corrects that oversight. He digs deeper lyrically, opening up about the loneliness of growing up gay and his struggle for self-acceptance, and spreads his wings musically. The 22-year-old deftly pivots from hip-hop to pop, even sprinkling in some jangly guitars, with a little help from famous friends including Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus.
MUSIC
The Independent

Lil Nas X review, Montero: Bursting with technicolour heart

“You’s a meme, you’s a joke, been a gimmick from the go…” raps Lil Nas X, on a fabulous debut that directly addresses the critics who wrote him off as a one-hit wonder. To give the doubters their due, the quirky-camp country trap of “Old Town Road” (2019) had all the earwormy ingredients of a one-off. Made with a beat bought online for $30 in a $20-an-hour studio and later accessorised with achy-breaky embellishments from Billy Ray Cyrus, it became the longest-leading No 1 single in the Billboard Chart’s Hot 100 history. It was streamed over a billion times and...
CELEBRITIES
chimesnewspaper.com

“Star-crossed” fails to meet expectations

Kacey Musgraves hit her peak with 2018’s “Golden Hour.” What could have been a classic case of a country artist selling out to make pop music resulted in a joyous musical experience filled with expertly crafted songs about newfound love. Now, the divorce of her husband inspired the album “star-crossed.” Unfortunately, the new piece does not have the same quality songwriting of the last.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nas
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Lil Nas X
Person
Katy Perry
dbknews.com

Review: ‘Montero’ proves Lil Nas X is a cultural force

Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero is finally here. The viral singer and rapper has long faced accusations of being a “one-hit wonder” since his days of “Old Town Road,” and the Georgia native is finally replying with Montero, an album titled after his own name. His finished product is a genre-bending, addictive album that can be summed up as Lil Nas X times 100.
MUSIC
Lantern

Album review: Lil Nas X delivers vulnerable performance on ‘MONTERO’

Record-breaking and award-winning artist Lil Nas X finally released his highly anticipated debut album, “MONTERO,” Friday. Featuring some of the biggest names in popular music such as Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion, this tracklist is completely different from other artists’ debuts in how polished it is. The tracks on this album are generally concise and to the point, with 15 tracks adding up to just over 41 minutes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
statepress.com

Review: ‘MONTERO’ marks the birth of Gen Z’s popstar

Lil Nas X’s debut album was culturally massive before it dropped, but its release cements the rapper’s success in music history. Lil Nas X’s debut album “MONTERO” is the undeniable mainstream pop masterpiece of the year. Released on Sept. 17, the album features some of this moment's biggest stars, including...
MUSIC
GoldDerby

Coldplay joins the BTS ‘Universe’: What do you think of their cosmic collab? [LISTEN]

BTS are one of the most popular bands on Earth right now, so it’s no surprise that every musician on the planet — or maybe even the cosmos — would jump at the chance to work with them. Joining that list of collaborators now is the British rock group Coldplay. Watch the lyric video for their duet “My Universe” above. “My Universe” was written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin, Oscar Holter, Bill Rahko, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and none other than Max Martin, the Swedish musical mastermind behind hits ranging from Britney Spears‘s “Baby One More Time” to...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montero#Twitter#Beerbongs Bentleys
Variety

The Kid Laroi Joins Adam Leber’s Rebel Management

The Kid Laroi has joined forces with Adam Leber’s Rebel Management, Leber has confirmed to Variety, after just three months with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects. The parting was said to be amicable, according to sources. The news was first reported by Billboard. The 18-year-old Australian rapper-singer’s recent smash “Stay,” a collaboration with longtime SB client Justin Bieber, is one of the year’s top songs and is currently in its sixth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the top Song of the Summer, according to Alpha Data. Prior to SB, Laroi had been managed by Grade A...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
hiphopwired.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Watch her historic quickstep with same-sex partner Jenna Johnson

“Dancing with the Stars” saved the best for last during the season 30 premiere on Monday night, September 20. At least, the judges thought it was the best. JoJo Siwa topped the leaderboard on night one while making history in the process. Watch her quickstep above. Siwa was one of the first two contestants announced for the season, and with that announcement came the news that she would be the first “DWTS” contestant ever to compete with a same-sex partner. It certainly took the show long enough to get there after same-sex performances had been featured on “So You Think You...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the 18-year-old singer voiced her utter dismay at a decision the company had made about her upcoming tour, JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. Taking to both...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy