I just got off the phone with one of my favorite people, who is from the Washington D.C. area, and we got into a conversation about what we call ourselves. , "the same." While working on cruise ships there weren't a ton of American crew members so I went from saying Washington State to Seattle, to make it easier for everyone. Most of the crew members I ran into always assumed it was Washington D.C. Like that's the only one. NOT!

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO