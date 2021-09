David Lowell Henry was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on January 5, 1939 to Chester and Mamie Henry. He passed away on September 8, 2021, in Buhl, Idaho. As a child David moved with his family to Seattle where they lived in the Rainier Beach area. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1957. After high school he joined the U.S. Army. He received an honorable discharge in 1966.