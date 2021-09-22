CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Context-aware Tree-based Deep Model for Recommender Systems

By Daqing Chang, Jintao Liu, Ziru Xu, Han Li, Han Zhu, Xiaoqiang Zhu
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

How to predict precise user preference and how to make efficient retrieval from a big corpus are two major challenges of large-scale industrial recommender systems. In tree-based methods, a tree structure T is adopted as index and each item in corpus is attached to a leaf node on T . Then the recommendation problem is converted into a hierarchical retrieval problem solved by a beam search process efficiently. In this paper, we argue that the tree index used to support efficient retrieval in tree-based methods also has rich hierarchical information about the corpus. Furthermore, we propose a novel context-aware tree-based deep model (ConTDM) for recommender systems. In ConTDM, a context-aware user preference prediction model M is designed to utilize both horizontal and vertical contexts on T . Horizontally, a graph convolutional layer is used to enrich the representation of both users and nodes on T with their neighbors. Vertically, a parent fusion layer is designed in M to transmit the user preference representation in higher levels of T to the current level, grasping the essence that tree-based methods are generating the candidate set from coarse to detail during the beam search retrieval. Besides, we argue that the proposed user preference model in ConTDM can be conveniently extended to other tree-based methods for recommender systems. Both experiments on large scale real-world datasets and online A/B test in large scale industrial applications show the significant improvements brought by ConTDM.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

IoT-Based Mining Safety Systems

Caterpillar, the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer, has announced the launch of 'Connected Worker,' a 'Guardhat' designed safety and productivity IoT solution for surface mining operations. The innovative new solution combines wearable smart technology -- in the form of a safety hard hat -- with real-time analytics to provide miners...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dependability Analysis of Deep Reinforcement Learning based Robotics and Autonomous Systems

While Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) provides transformational capabilities to the control of Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS), the black-box nature of DRL and uncertain deployment-environments of RAS pose new challenges on its dependability. Although there are many existing works imposing constraints on the DRL policy to ensure a successful completion of the mission, it is far from adequate in terms of assessing the DRL-driven RAS in a holistic way considering all dependability properties. In this paper, we formally define a set of dependability properties in temporal logic and construct a Discrete-Time Markov Chain (DTMC) to model the dynamics of risk/failures of a DRL-driven RAS interacting with the stochastic environment. We then do Probabilistic Model Checking based on the designed DTMC to verify those properties. Our experimental results show that the proposed method is effective as a holistic assessment framework, while uncovers conflicts between the properties that may need trade-offs in the training. Moreover, we find the standard DRL training cannot improve dependability properties, thus requiring bespoke optimisation objectives concerning them. Finally, our method offers a novel dependability analysis to the Sim-to-Real challenge of DRL.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

DROMO: Distributionally Robust Offline Model-based Policy Optimization

We consider the problem of offline reinforcement learning with model-based control, whose goal is to learn a dynamics model from the experience replay and obtain a pessimism-oriented agent under the learned model. Current model-based constraint includes explicit uncertainty penalty and implicit conservative regularization that pushes Q-values of out-of-distribution state-action pairs down and the in-distribution up. While the uncertainty estimation, on which the former relies on, can be loosely calibrated for complex dynamics, the latter performs slightly better. To extend the basic idea of regularization without uncertainty quantification, we propose distributionally robust offline model-based policy optimization (DROMO), which leverages the ideas in distributionally robust optimization to penalize a broader range of out-of-distribution state-action pairs beyond the standard empirical out-of-distribution Q-value minimization. We theoretically show that our method optimizes a lower bound on the ground-truth policy evaluation, and it can be incorporated into any existing policy gradient algorithms. We also analyze the theoretical properties of DROMO's linear and non-linear instantiations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Membership Inference Attacks Against Recommender Systems

Recently, recommender systems have achieved promising performances and become one of the most widely used web applications. However, recommender systems are often trained on highly sensitive user data, thus potential data leakage from recommender systems may lead to severe privacy problems. In this paper, we make the first attempt on...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recommender#Information Retrieval
arxiv.org

Jointly Modeling Aspect and Polarity for Aspect-based Sentiment Analysis in Persian Reviews

Identification of user's opinions from natural language text has become an exciting field of research due to its growing applications in the real world. The research field is known as sentiment analysis and classification, where aspect category detection (ACD) and aspect category polarity (ACP) are two important sub-tasks of aspect-based sentiment analysis. The goal in ACD is to specify which aspect of the entity comes up in opinion while ACP aims to specify the polarity of each aspect category from the ACD task. The previous works mostly propose separate solutions for these two sub-tasks. This paper focuses on the ACD and ACP sub-tasks to solve both problems simultaneously. The proposed method carries out multi-label classification where four different deep models were employed and comparatively evaluated to examine their performance. A dataset of Persian reviews was collected from CinemaTicket website including 2200 samples from 14 categories. The developed models were evaluated using the collected dataset in terms of example-based and label-based metrics. The results indicate the high applicability and preference of the CNN and GRU models in comparison to LSTM and Bi-LSTM.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Title:Discriminative and Generative Transformer-based Models For Situation Entity Classification

Authors:Mehdi Rezaee, Kasra Darvish, Gaoussou Youssouf Kebe, Francis Ferraro. Abstract: We re-examine the situation entity (SE) classification task with varying amounts of available training data. We exploit a Transformer-based variational autoencoder to encode sentences into a lower dimensional latent space, which is used to generate the text and learn a SE classifier. Test set and cross-genre evaluations show that when training data is plentiful, the proposed model can improve over the previous discriminative state-of-the-art models. Our approach performs disproportionately better with smaller amounts of training data, but when faced with extremely small sets (4 instances per label), generative RNN methods outperform transformers. Our work provides guidance for future efforts on SE and semantic prediction tasks, and low-label training regimes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Witnessing Subsystems for Probabilistic Systems with Low Tree Width

Simon Jantsch (Technische Universität Dresden), Jakob Piribauer (Technische Universität Dresden), Christel Baier (Technische Universität Dresden) A standard way of justifying that a certain probabilistic property holds in a system is to provide a witnessing subsystem (also called critical subsystem) for the property. Computing minimal witnessing subsystems is NP-hard already for acyclic Markov chains, but can be done in polynomial time for Markov chains whose underlying graph is a tree. This paper considers the problem for probabilistic systems that are similar to trees or paths. It introduces the parameters directed tree-partition width (dtpw) and directed path-partition width (dppw) and shows that computing minimal witnesses remains NP-hard for Markov chains with bounded dppw (and hence also for Markov chains with bounded dtpw). By observing that graphs of bounded dtpw have bounded width with respect to all known tree similarity measures for directed graphs, the hardness result carries over to these other tree similarity measures. Technically, the reduction proceeds via the conceptually simpler matrix-pair chain problem, which is introduced and shown to be NP-complete for nonnegative matrices of fixed dimension. Furthermore, an algorithm which aims to utilise a given directed tree partition of the system to compute a minimal witnessing subsystem is described. It enumerates partial subsystems for the blocks of the partition along the tree order, and keeps only necessary ones. A preliminary experimental analysis shows that it outperforms other approaches on certain benchmarks which have directed tree partitions of small width.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

PoWareMatch: a Quality-aware Deep Learning Approach to Improve Human Schema Matching

Schema matching is a core task of any data integration process. Being investigated in the fields of databases, AI, Semantic Web and data mining for many years, the main challenge remains the ability to generate quality matches among data concepts (e.g., database attributes). In this work, we examine a novel angle on the behavior of humans as matchers, studying match creation as a process. We analyze the dynamics of common evaluation measures (precision, recall, and f-measure), with respect to this angle and highlight the need for unbiased matching to support this analysis. Unbiased matching, a newly defined concept that describes the common assumption that human decisions represent reliable assessments of schemata correspondences, is, however, not an inherent property of human matchers. In what follows, we design PoWareMatch that makes use of a deep learning mechanism to calibrate and filter human matching decisions adhering the quality of a match, which are then combined with algorithmic matching to generate better match results. We provide an empirical evidence, established based on an experiment with more than 200 human matchers over common benchmarks, that PoWareMatch predicts well the benefit of extending the match with an additional correspondence and generates high quality matches. In addition, PoWareMatch outperforms state-of-the-art matching algorithms.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

Universal Adversarial Attack on Deep Learning Based Prognostics

Deep learning-based time series models are being extensively utilized in engineering and manufacturing industries for process control and optimization, asset monitoring, diagnostic and predictive maintenance. These models have shown great improvement in the prediction of the remaining useful life (RUL) of industrial equipment but suffer from inherent vulnerability to adversarial attacks. These attacks can be easily exploited and can lead to catastrophic failure of critical industrial equipment. In general, different adversarial perturbations are computed for each instance of the input data. This is, however, difficult for the attacker to achieve in real time due to higher computational requirement and lack of uninterrupted access to the input data. Hence, we present the concept of universal adversarial perturbation, a special imperceptible noise to fool regression based RUL prediction models. Attackers can easily utilize universal adversarial perturbations for real-time attack since continuous access to input data and repetitive computation of adversarial perturbations are not a prerequisite for the same. We evaluate the effect of universal adversarial attacks using NASA turbofan engine dataset. We show that addition of universal adversarial perturbation to any instance of the input data increases error in the output predicted by the model. To the best of our knowledge, we are the first to study the effect of the universal adversarial perturbation on time series regression models. We further demonstrate the effect of varying the strength of perturbations on RUL prediction models and found that model accuracy decreases with the increase in perturbation strength of the universal adversarial attack. We also showcase that universal adversarial perturbation can be transferred across different models.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Conditionally Parameterized, Discretization-Aware Neural Networks for Mesh-Based Modeling of Physical Systems

The numerical simulations of physical systems are heavily dependent on mesh-based models. While neural networks have been extensively explored to assist such tasks, they often ignore the interactions or hierarchical relations between input features, and process them as concatenated mixtures. In this work, we generalize the idea of conditional parametrization -- using trainable functions of input parameters to generate the weights of a neural network, and extend them in a flexible way to encode information critical to the numerical simulations. Inspired by discretized numerical methods, choices of the parameters include physical quantities and mesh topology features. The functional relation between the modeled features and the parameters are built into the network architecture. The method is implemented on different networks, which are applied to several frontier scientific machine learning tasks, including the discovery of unmodeled physics, super-resolution of coarse fields, and the simulation of unsteady flows with chemical reactions. The results show that the conditionally parameterized networks provide superior performance compared to their traditional counterparts. A network architecture named CP-GNet is also proposed as the first deep learning model capable of standalone prediction of reacting flows on irregular meshes.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Keyphrase Extraction by Jointly Modeling Local and Global Context

Embedding based methods are widely used for unsupervised keyphrase extraction (UKE) tasks. Generally, these methods simply calculate similarities between phrase embeddings and document embedding, which is insufficient to capture different context for a more effective UKE model. In this paper, we propose a novel method for UKE, where local and global contexts are jointly modeled. From a global view, we calculate the similarity between a certain phrase and the whole document in the vector space as transitional embedding based models do. In terms of the local view, we first build a graph structure based on the document where phrases are regarded as vertices and the edges are similarities between vertices. Then, we proposed a new centrality computation method to capture local salient information based on the graph structure. Finally, we further combine the modeling of global and local context for ranking. We evaluate our models on three public benchmarks (Inspec, DUC 2001, SemEval 2010) and compare with existing state-of-the-art models. The results show that our model outperforms most models while generalizing better on input documents with different domains and length. Additional ablation study shows that both the local and global information is crucial for unsupervised keyphrase extraction tasks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Simulations in Recommender Systems: An industry perspective

The construction of effective Recommender Systems (RS) is a complex process, mainly due to the nature of RSs which involves large scale software-systems and human interactions. Iterative development processes require deep understanding of a current baseline as well as the ability to estimate the impact of changes in multiple variables of interest. Simulations are well suited to address both challenges and potentially leading to a high velocity construction process, a fundamental requirement in commercial contexts. Recently, there has been significant interest in RS Simulation Platforms, which allow RS developers to easily craft simulated environments where their systems can be analysed. In this work we discuss how simulations help to increase velocity, we look at the literature around RS Simulation Platforms, analyse strengths and gaps and distill a set of guiding principles for the design of RS Simulation Platforms that we believe will maximize the velocity of iterative RS construction processes.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Can Language Models be Biomedical Knowledge Bases?

Pre-trained language models (LMs) have become ubiquitous in solving various natural language processing (NLP) tasks. There has been increasing interest in what knowledge these LMs contain and how we can extract that knowledge, treating LMs as knowledge bases (KBs). While there has been much work on probing LMs in the general domain, there has been little attention to whether these powerful LMs can be used as domain-specific KBs. To this end, we create the BioLAMA benchmark, which is comprised of 49K biomedical factual knowledge triples for probing biomedical LMs. We find that biomedical LMs with recently proposed probing methods can achieve up to 18.51% Acc@5 on retrieving biomedical knowledge. Although this seems promising given the task difficulty, our detailed analyses reveal that most predictions are highly correlated with prompt templates without any subjects, hence producing similar results on each relation and hindering their capabilities to be used as domain-specific KBs. We hope that BioLAMA can serve as a challenging benchmark for biomedical factual probing.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Bayesian model-based outlier detection in network meta-analysis

In a network meta-analysis, some of the collected studies may deviate markedly from the others, for example having very unusual effect sizes. These deviating studies can be regarded as outlying with respect to the rest of the network and can be influential on the pooled results. Thus, it could be inappropriate to synthesize those studies without further investigation. In this paper, we propose two Bayesian methods to detect outliers in a network meta-analysis via: (a) a mean-shifted outlier model and (b), posterior predictive p-values constructed from ad-hoc discrepancy measures. The former method uses Bayes factors to formally test each study against outliers while the latter provides a score of outlyingness for each study in the network, which allows to numerically quantify the uncertainty associated with being outlier. Furthermore, we present a simple method based on informative priors as part of the network meta-analysis model to down-weight the detected outliers. We conduct extensive simulations to evaluate the effectiveness of the proposed methodology while comparing it to some alternative, available outlier diagnostic tools. Two real networks of interventions are then used to demonstrate our methods in practice.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On the Universality of Deep COntextual Language Models

Deep Contextual Language Models (LMs) like ELMO, BERT, and their successors dominate the landscape of Natural Language Processing due to their ability to scale across multiple tasks rapidly by pre-training a single model, followed by task-specific fine-tuning. Furthermore, multilingual versions of such models like XLM-R and mBERT have given promising results in zero-shot cross-lingual transfer, potentially enabling NLP applications in many under-served and under-resourced languages. Due to this initial success, pre-trained models are being used as `Universal Language Models' as the starting point across diverse tasks, domains, and languages. This work explores the notion of `Universality' by identifying seven dimensions across which a universal model should be able to scale, that is, perform equally well or reasonably well, to be useful across diverse settings. We outline the current theoretical and empirical results that support model performance across these dimensions, along with extensions that may help address some of their current limitations. Through this survey, we lay the foundation for understanding the capabilities and limitations of massive contextual language models and help discern research gaps and directions for future work to make these LMs inclusive and fair to diverse applications, users, and linguistic phenomena.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Position Paper on Simulating Privacy Dynamics in Recommender Systems

In this position paper, we discuss the merits of simulating privacy dynamics in recommender systems. We study this issue at hand from two perspectives: Firstly, we present a conceptual approach to integrate privacy into recommender system simulations, whose key elements are privacy agents. These agents can enhance users' profiles with different privacy preferences, e.g., their inclination to disclose data to the recommender system. Plus, they can protect users' privacy by guarding all actions that could be a threat to privacy. For example, agents can prohibit a user's privacy-threatening actions or apply privacy-enhancing techniques, e.g., Differential Privacy, to make actions less threatening. Secondly, we identify three critical topics for future research in privacy-aware recommender system simulations: (i) How could we model users' privacy preferences and protect users from performing any privacy-threatening actions? (ii) To what extent do privacy agents modify the users' document preferences? (iii) How do privacy preferences and privacy protections impact recommendations and privacy of others? Our conceptual privacy-aware simulation approach makes it possible to investigate the impact of privacy preferences and privacy protection on the micro-level, i.e., a single user, but also on the macro-level, i.e., all recommender system users. With this work, we hope to present perspectives on how privacy-aware simulations could be realized, such that they enable researchers to study the dynamics of privacy within a recommender system.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Complexity-aware Adaptive Training and Inference for Edge-Cloud Distributed AI Systems

The ubiquitous use of IoT and machine learning applications is creating large amounts of data that require accurate and real-time processing. Although edge-based smart data processing can be enabled by deploying pretrained models, the energy and memory constraints of edge devices necessitate distributed deep learning between the edge and the cloud for complex data. In this paper, we propose a distributed AI system to exploit both the edge and the cloud for training and inference. We propose a new architecture, MEANet, with a main block, an extension block, and an adaptive block for the edge. The inference process can terminate at either the main block, the extension block, or the cloud. The MEANet is trained to categorize inputs into easy/hard/complex classes. The main block identifies instances of easy/hard classes and classifies easy classes with high confidence. Only data with high probabilities of belonging to hard classes would be sent to the extension block for prediction. Further, only if the neural network at the edge shows low confidence in the prediction, the instance is considered complex and sent to the cloud for further processing. The training technique lends to the majority of inference on edge devices while going to the cloud only for a small set of complex jobs, as determined by the edge. The performance of the proposed system is evaluated via extensive experiments using modified models of ResNets and MobileNetV2 on CIFAR-100 and ImageNet datasets. The results show that the proposed distributed model has improved accuracy and energy consumption, indicating its capacity to adapt.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Adversarial Attacks against Deep Learning Based Power Control in Wireless Communications

We consider adversarial machine learning based attacks on power allocation where the base station (BS) allocates its transmit power to multiple orthogonal subcarriers by using a deep neural network (DNN) to serve multiple user equipments (UEs). The DNN that corresponds to a regression model is trained with channel gains as the input and allocated transmit powers as the output. While the BS allocates the transmit power to the UEs to maximize rates for all UEs, there is an adversary that aims to minimize these rates. The adversary may be an external transmitter that aims to manipulate the inputs to the DNN by interfering with the pilot signals that are transmitted to measure the channel gain. Alternatively, the adversary may be a rogue UE that transmits fabricated channel estimates to the BS. In both cases, the adversary carefully crafts adversarial perturbations to manipulate the inputs to the DNN of the BS subject to an upper bound on the strengths of these perturbations. We consider the attacks targeted on a single UE or all UEs. We compare these attacks with a benchmark, where the adversary scales down the input to the DNN. We show that adversarial attacks are much more effective than the benchmark attack in terms of reducing the rate of communications. We also show that adversarial attacks are robust to the uncertainty at the adversary including the erroneous knowledge of channel gains and the potential errors in exercising the attacks exactly as specified.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Do Long-Range Language Models Actually Use Long-Range Context?

Language models are generally trained on short, truncated input sequences, which limits their ability to use discourse-level information present in long-range context to improve their predictions. Recent efforts to improve the efficiency of self-attention have led to a proliferation of long-range Transformer language models, which can process much longer sequences than models of the past. However, the ways in which such models take advantage of the long-range context remain unclear. In this paper, we perform a fine-grained analysis of two long-range Transformer language models (including the \emph{Routing Transformer}, which achieves state-of-the-art perplexity on the PG-19 long-sequence LM benchmark dataset) that accept input sequences of up to 8K tokens. Our results reveal that providing long-range context (i.e., beyond the previous 2K tokens) to these models only improves their predictions on a small set of tokens (e.g., those that can be copied from the distant context) and does not help at all for sentence-level prediction tasks. Finally, we discover that PG-19 contains a variety of different document types and domains, and that long-range context helps most for literary novels (as opposed to textbooks or magazines).
arxiv.org

Sequence Length is a Domain: Length-based Overfitting in Transformer Models

Transformer-based sequence-to-sequence architectures, while achieving state-of-the-art results on a large number of NLP tasks, can still suffer from overfitting during training. In practice, this is usually countered either by applying regularization methods (e.g. dropout, L2-regularization) or by providing huge amounts of training data. Additionally, Transformer and other architectures are known to struggle when generating very long sequences. For example, in machine translation, the neural-based systems perform worse on very long sequences when compared to the preceding phrase-based translation approaches (Koehn and Knowles, 2017).
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy