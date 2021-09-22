Biden Announces A New Goal To Vaccinate 70% Of The World's Population Within A Year

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 225.3 million on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4.64 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continues to lead the world with a total of 41 million cases and 662,131 deaths. President Joe Biden will use the coming United Nations General Assembly to set new targets for 70% of the world population to be vaccinated within a year, the New York Times reported, citing draft documents prepared by the White House that it has obtained. Biden will convene a virtual COVID summit next week when world leaders gather for the event and will urge "chiefs of state, heads of government and international organizations, business, philanthropic, and nongovernmental leaders to come together to commit to ending the Covid-19 pandemic." India is second by cases after the U.S. at 33.3 million and has suffered 443,21`3 deaths. Brazil has second highest death toll at 587,066 and 21 million cases. In Europe, Russia has most fatalities at 190,793, followed by the U.K. at 134,587.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO