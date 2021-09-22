CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Announces A New Goal To Vaccinate 70% Of The World's Population Within A Year

By Nurith Aizenman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden announced an effort to vaccinate 70% of the world's population against COVID by this time 2022. Health officials from lower income countries say they need more than donations of doses.

