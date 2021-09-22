CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Survey on Reinforcement Learning for Recommender Systems

By Yuanguo Lin, Yong Liu, Fan Lin, Pengcheng Wu, Wenhua Zeng, Chunyan Miao
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Recommender systems have been widely applied in different real-life scenarios to help us find useful information. Recently, Reinforcement Learning (RL) based recommender systems have become an emerging research topic. It often surpasses traditional recommendation models even most deep learning-based methods, owing to its interactive nature and autonomous learning ability. Nevertheless, there are various challenges of RL when applying in recommender systems. Toward this end, we firstly provide a thorough overview, comparisons, and summarization of RL approaches for five typical recommendation scenarios, following three main categories of RL: value-function, policy search, and Actor-Critic. Then, we systematically analyze the challenges and relevant solutions on the basis of existing literature. Finally, under discussion for open issues of RL and its limitations of recommendation, we highlight some potential research directions in this field.

