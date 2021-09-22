Investigating Entropy for Extractive Document Summarization

Automatic text summarization aims to cut down readers time and cognitive effort by reducing the content of a text document without compromising on its essence. Ergo, informativeness is the prime attribute of document summary generated by an algorithm, and selecting sentences that capture the essence of a document is the primary goal of extractive document summarization. In this paper, we employ Shannon entropy to capture informativeness of sentences. We employ Non-negative Matrix Factorization (NMF) to reveal probability distributions for computing entropy of terms, topics, and sentences in latent space. We present an information theoretic interpretation of the computed entropy, which is the bedrock of the proposed E-Summ algorithm, an unsupervised method for extractive document summarization. The algorithm systematically applies information theoretic principle for selecting informative sentences from important topics in the document. The proposed algorithm is generic and fast, and hence amenable to use for summarization of documents in real time. Furthermore, it is domain-, collection-independent and agnostic to the language of the document. Benefiting from strictly positive NMF factor matrices, E-Summ algorithm is transparent and explainable too. We use standard ROUGE toolkit for performance evaluation of the proposed method on four well known public data-sets. We also perform quantitative assessment of E-Summ summary quality by computing its semantic similarity w.r.t the original document. Our investigation reveals that though using NMF and information theoretic approach for document summarization promises efficient, explainable, and language independent text summarization, it needs to be bolstered to match the performance of deep neural methods.