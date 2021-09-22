CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigating Entropy for Extractive Document Summarization

By Alka Khurana, Vasudha Bhatnagar
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Automatic text summarization aims to cut down readers time and cognitive effort by reducing the content of a text document without compromising on its essence. Ergo, informativeness is the prime attribute of document summary generated by an algorithm, and selecting sentences that capture the essence of a document is the primary goal of extractive document summarization. In this paper, we employ Shannon entropy to capture informativeness of sentences. We employ Non-negative Matrix Factorization (NMF) to reveal probability distributions for computing entropy of terms, topics, and sentences in latent space. We present an information theoretic interpretation of the computed entropy, which is the bedrock of the proposed E-Summ algorithm, an unsupervised method for extractive document summarization. The algorithm systematically applies information theoretic principle for selecting informative sentences from important topics in the document. The proposed algorithm is generic and fast, and hence amenable to use for summarization of documents in real time. Furthermore, it is domain-, collection-independent and agnostic to the language of the document. Benefiting from strictly positive NMF factor matrices, E-Summ algorithm is transparent and explainable too. We use standard ROUGE toolkit for performance evaluation of the proposed method on four well known public data-sets. We also perform quantitative assessment of E-Summ summary quality by computing its semantic similarity w.r.t the original document. Our investigation reveals that though using NMF and information theoretic approach for document summarization promises efficient, explainable, and language independent text summarization, it needs to be bolstered to match the performance of deep neural methods.

Unsupervised Contextualized Document Representation

Several NLP tasks need the effective representation of text documents. Arora et. al., 2017 demonstrate that simple weighted averaging of word vectors frequently outperforms neural models. SCDV (Mekala et. al., 2017) further extends this from sentences to documents by employing soft and sparse clustering over pre-computed word vectors. However, both techniques ignore the polysemy and contextual character of words. In this paper, we address this issue by proposing SCDV+BERT(ctxd), a simple and effective unsupervised representation that combines contextualized BERT (Devlin et al., 2019) based word embedding for word sense disambiguation with SCDV soft clustering approach. We show that our embeddings outperform original SCDV, pre-train BERT, and several other baselines on many classification datasets. We also demonstrate our embeddings effectiveness on other tasks, such as concept matching and sentence similarity. In addition, we show that SCDV+BERT(ctxd) outperforms fine-tune BERT and different embedding approaches in scenarios with limited data and only few shots examples.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Keyword Extraction Methods — The Overview

Keyword extraction is the retrieval of keywords or key phrases from text documents. They are selected among phrases in the text document and characterise the document’s topic. In this article, I summarise the most commonly used methods that automatically extract keywords. Methods that automatically extract keywords from the documents use...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

SAIS: Supervising and Augmenting Intermediate Steps for Document-Level Relation Extraction

Stepping from sentence-level to document-level relation extraction, the research community confronts increasing text length and more complicated entity interactions. Consequently, it is more challenging to encode the key sources of information--relevant contexts and entity types. However, existing methods only implicitly learn to model these critical information sources while being trained for relation extraction. As a result, they suffer the problems of ineffective supervision and uninterpretable model predictions. In contrast, we propose to explicitly teach the model to capture relevant contexts and entity types by supervising and augmenting intermediate steps (SAIS) for relation extraction. Based on a broad spectrum of carefully designed tasks, our proposed SAIS method not only extracts relations of better quality due to more effective supervision, but also retrieves the corresponding supporting evidence more accurately so as to enhance interpretability. By assessing model uncertainty, SAIS further boosts the performance via evidence-based data augmentation and ensemble inference while reducing the computational cost. Eventually, SAIS delivers state-of-the-art relation extraction results on three benchmarks (DocRED, CDR, and GDA) and achieves 5.04% relative gains in F1 score compared to the runner-up in evidence retrieval on DocRED.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Estimating Rényi's $α$-Cross-Entropies in a Matrix-Based Way

Conventional information-theoretic quantities assume access to probability distributions. Estimating such distributions is not trivial. Here, we consider function-based formulations of cross entropy that sidesteps this a priori estimation requirement. We propose three measures of Rényi's $\alpha$-cross-entropies in the setting of reproducing-kernel Hilbert spaces. Each measure has its appeals. We prove that we can estimate these measures in an unbiased, non-parametric, and minimax-optimal way. We do this via sample-constructed Gram matrices. This yields matrix-based estimators of Rényi's $\alpha$-cross-entropies. These estimators satisfy all of the axioms that Rényi established for divergences. Our cross-entropies can thus be used for assessing distributional differences. They are also appropriate for handling high-dimensional distributions, since the convergence rate of our estimator is independent of the sample dimensionality.
MATHEMATICS
