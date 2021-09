For more than three decades, beginning in 1988, Americans have observed National Hispanic Heritage Month during the 30-day period of Sept. 15–Oct. 15. In particular, Sept. 15 holds a special level of significance in the Hispanic community because it commemorates the anniversary of the independence of the countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively. We also think of our Brazilian community during this time of the year, as they commemorated their independence on Sept. 7.

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO