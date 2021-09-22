Dr. Edward Ragan presents research at Sovereign Nations of Virginia conference
SHREVEPORT, LA — Dr. Edward Ragan, student support counselor at Centenary and a historian of the Rappahannock Tribe of Virginia, is a featured research scholar at the 2021 Sovereign Nations of Virginia Conference and Virtual Webinar taking place September 24 in Henrico, Virginia. Ragan’s presentation analyzes several 17th century treaties between the Rappahannock Tribe and colonial governments from a balance of power perspective.www.centenary.edu
Comments / 0