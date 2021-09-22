CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Dr. Edward Ragan presents research at Sovereign Nations of Virginia conference

centenary.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, LA — Dr. Edward Ragan, student support counselor at Centenary and a historian of the Rappahannock Tribe of Virginia, is a featured research scholar at the 2021 Sovereign Nations of Virginia Conference and Virtual Webinar taking place September 24 in Henrico, Virginia. Ragan’s presentation analyzes several 17th century treaties between the Rappahannock Tribe and colonial governments from a balance of power perspective.

www.centenary.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Shreveport, LA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Native American History#Community Education#Sovereign Nations#Virginians

Comments / 0

Community Policy