Nevada to welcome 150 Afghans as part of resettlement program
Nevada is expected to receive 150 Afghan nationals through a new federal program to resettle evacuees displaced by the U.S. withdrawal from the Mideast country. In a joint press release by state officials and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit that acts as the state office that resettles refugees, Nevada received notice last week of the Afghans headed here under the Afghan Placement and Assistance program. Southern Nevada will see 50 Afghan refugees and the other 100 will be resettled in Northern Nevada.lasvegassun.com
