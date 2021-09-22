CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada to welcome 150 Afghans as part of resettlement program

By Casey Harrison
Las Vegas Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada is expected to receive 150 Afghan nationals through a new federal program to resettle evacuees displaced by the U.S. withdrawal from the Mideast country. In a joint press release by state officials and Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit that acts as the state office that resettles refugees, Nevada received notice last week of the Afghans headed here under the Afghan Placement and Assistance program. Southern Nevada will see 50 Afghan refugees and the other 100 will be resettled in Northern Nevada.

lasvegassun.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy