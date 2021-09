Blessed are those who believe in the path of the Texans, for they shall have victory everlasting! Brothers and sisters, it is a truly great day to be a Texans fan. For we have shown the world the power of our beliefs! Belief in our system. Belief in our quarterback. Belief in our management, but most of al,l belief in our Vice President of Football Operations! For without his steady hand at the helm, we would not have been granted Sunday’s momentous victory over Jacksonville.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO