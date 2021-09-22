CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle Maintenance Management and Inspection Training

 6 days ago

For over 25 years, the Vehicle Maintenance Management and Inspection (VMMI) has trained thousands of mechanics at rural, small urban and specialized mobility providers, connecting them with the right resources to keep their buses in service. This program is designed for managers and technicians who operate/maintain rural and complimentary vans, cutaway paratransit and buses (i.e., less than 30-foot length) to improve the maintenance oversight of fleets of smaller transit vehicles while adding a layer of testing, certification and performance quality. Master Trainer, Halsey King, SAE provides unique insight into fleet tire, fuel and parts purchasing, as well as fleet management, labor allocation and warranty recovery.

thebossmagazine.com

7 Cold-Weather Maintenance Tasks for Fleet Managers

Low temperatures and snowy weather can be detrimental for fleet owners and their vehicles. The cold can make it challenging to keep machinery at peak operating performance. The last thing companies need is for breakdowns to affect productivity and make working conditions challenging. What sort of cold-weather maintenance is necessary to keep equipment functional when it’s frigid outside?
CARS
thevalleyadvantage.com

From Headlights to Taillights: Vehicle maintenance – recommended or required?

As another summer goes in the record books and everyone starts to plan their winter travels, questions about vehicle maintenance continue to be on everyone’s minds. This month, we’re fielding questions from concerned vehicle owners about the infamous maintenance schedule they find in their owner’s manuals. Our first question is,...
CARS
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Don’t forget maintenance on your vehicle’s lights

When rain falls, drivers should turn on their headlights. No matter what. That’s the column. Actually, there’s more. There is only so much that can be stated about how important turning headlights on in the rain is. State law says lights have to be on when precipitation warrants windshield wiper-use. This increases someone’s noticeability in poor visibility. Really, we should just automatically turn on our headlights in any kind of rainy condition, even after rain has stopped and the spray comes up from the wet roads.
ATLANTA, GA
middletownri.com

Emergency Vehicles Operation Training For MFD

Members of the Middletown Fire Department go to a high-level course recently to help train other public safety personnel about the ins and outs of emergency vehicle operations. The work is part of an ongoing effort to keep Middletown safer. Middletown Fire Battalion Chiefs Brian DeFreitas and Jon Reese went...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
workboat.com

Vessel Vanguard: Marine Maintenance Management Made Easy

Vessel Vanguard, a subsidiary of Baxter Marine Group, has released its full suite of marine maintenance and safety management platforms, Vessel Vanguard LTE, Vessel Vanguard PRO, and Vessel Vanguard SMS. See an overview of the full Vessel Vanguard product suite here: Vessel Vanguard - New Product Available Now. “We’re committed...
The Associated Press

Seoul Semiconductor to Launch WICOP TE for Headlamps With Thermal Management Effect for Electric Vehicles

ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that it launches WICOP TE (Top Electrode) designed to significantly improve the thermal efficiency of headlamps for vehicles. WICOP LED was applied to 10% of the global vehicle production in 2020, and is expected to see an increasing demand in the future electric vehicle market. Seoul Semiconductor expects to accelerate the move to expand its market share in the global automotive lighting LED market worth approximately USD 2.7 billion.
CARS
Texarkana Gazette

Texarkana College announces auto training partnership, showcases donated vehicles from Ford, Toyota

TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana College announced a new partnership with Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation and showcased six donated vehicles during a press conference on Tuesday morning. TC was recently tapped by Ford and Toyota to offer industry-certified training for students enrolled in its automotive technology, auto body...
TEXARKANA, TX
automotive-fleet.com

Vehicle-Train Collisions Claim 200 Lives in 2020

In 2020, there were over 1,900 vehicle-train collisions and nearly 200 fatalities at highway-rail grade crossings in the U.S., according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Approximately 65% of highway-rail grade collisions in 2020 occurred in 15 states. The top five states that experienced such collisions include Texas with 191 crashes,...
TRAFFIC
Aviation Week

Cirrus Orlando To Offer Flight Training, Maintenance, Services

Cirrus Aircraft has expanded into central Florida with Cirrus Orlando to provide flight training, aircraft maintenance, management and sales for the Cirrus G2+ Vision Jet. Cirrus is investing $3.4 million in two facilities at Kissimmee Gateway Airport and Orlando Executive Airport. Cirrus Orlando... Subscription Required. Cirrus Orlando To Offer Flight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Features of a Suitable Computerized Maintenance Management Software

Maintenance is critical to any factory, industrial facility, or other comparable organization’s long-term operation. Despite how far modern technology and machines have progressed, they face the same dangers of deterioration and depredation over time. The only significant difference between then and today is that developments in component and raw material production as well as advances in best maintenance practices have aided in extending the life cycles of components, machines, and overall systems.
SOFTWARE
wfxrtv.com

Increase in military vehicles and aircraft from marine training across Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg officials want people to be aware of some marine training that will be happening over several weeks. The 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit will conduct training from Monday, Sept. 20 to Thursday, Oct. 7. There will be an increase in military vehicles and aircraft in the area. People there will experience an increase in noise from low-flying aircraft.
LYNCHBURG, VA
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
NebraskaTV

NSP trains troopers and officers in post-crash inspections

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Troopers and officers from 15 states and 20 agencies have new skills to serve their communities thanks to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). On Friday, the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division completed a series of training sessions which offered instruction in multiple disciplines of commercial motor vehicle inspections.
NEBRASKA STATE
Washington Times-Herald

Mileage-based vehicle maintenance intervals

Maintenance is an essential component of responsible vehicle ownership. Routine maintenance can help discover problems before they escalate into potentially costly issues. Maintenance also keeps vehicles running smoothly, making them more enjoyable to drive and extending their life expectancy. Various factors can help to determine how often drivers should change...
CARS
republictimes.net

Trains stopped for vehicle on tracks

All train traffic was halted temporarily late Saturday night after a vehicle went off the roadway at the intersection of Bluff Road at Outlet Road in rural Monroe County and ended up stuck on the railroad tracks. The vehicle, a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by 68-year-old Martin Ray Aubuchon was...
MONROE COUNTY, IL
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Air Quality Management District Offering $1,200 To Buy Back Older, More Polluting Vehicles

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is offering $1,200 to get some of the oldest and worst polluting cars off the road, as part of a buyback program. “Our vehicle buyback program pays owners of older, more polluting cars, vans and small trucks to trade in their vehicles voluntarily,” says Erin DeMerritt, a spokesperson for the district. DeMerritt said removing even a single older model car from the road eliminates roughly 75 pounds of airborne pollution over the course of a single year. Ed Hollshwandner took advantage of the buyback program for his 27-year-old Subaru. “It’s the Subaru...
POLITICS

