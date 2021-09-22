Vehicle Maintenance Management and Inspection Training
For over 25 years, the Vehicle Maintenance Management and Inspection (VMMI) has trained thousands of mechanics at rural, small urban and specialized mobility providers, connecting them with the right resources to keep their buses in service. This program is designed for managers and technicians who operate/maintain rural and complimentary vans, cutaway paratransit and buses (i.e., less than 30-foot length) to improve the maintenance oversight of fleets of smaller transit vehicles while adding a layer of testing, certification and performance quality. Master Trainer, Halsey King, SAE provides unique insight into fleet tire, fuel and parts purchasing, as well as fleet management, labor allocation and warranty recovery.aacog.com
