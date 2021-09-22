Vehicle Maintenance Management and Inspection Training

When rain falls, drivers should turn on their headlights. No matter what. That’s the column. Actually, there’s more. There is only so much that can be stated about how important turning headlights on in the rain is. State law says lights have to be on when precipitation warrants windshield wiper-use. This increases someone’s noticeability in poor visibility. Really, we should just automatically turn on our headlights in any kind of rainy condition, even after rain has stopped and the spray comes up from the wet roads.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO